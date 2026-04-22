Dana White’s “Claw” Construction Update for White House Event Falls Flat With Fans

With 53 days to go until UFC Freedom 250 takes over the South Lawn of the White House, preparations are already in full swing. Dana White recently offered a behind-the-scenes update, adding to the growing buzz. Just the other day, images surfaced on social media from Lititz, Pennsylvania, revealing a massive structure dubbed ‘The Claw’.

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The Lititz Record Express shared the picture of the structure on their Facebook page. According to Jeremy Strathmeyer, a member of the Warwick Township Board of Supervisors in Lititz, the structure is 90 feet tall and 120 feet by 120 feet on the ground. And UFC CEO Dana White can’t seem to contain himself with excitement over the preparations.

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“@realdonaldtrump Getting here!!!!” Dana White posted on his Instagram story with an image of the structure. “Thanks, Philly @whitehouse.”

The structure currently set up in Philadelphia is intended as a test run before its installation at the White House on June 14. It’s being constructed by TAIT Global LLC, which received approval for the build at its Furnace Hills Pike facility on April 15. The Lititz Record Express described it as ‘a temporary open-air studio structure to serve as the centerpiece’ for the UFC Freedom 250 card on the South Lawn.

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According to reports, ‘The Claw’ was assembled in just a matter of days. Strathmeyer noted that he left town on Friday, and by then, the structure may have already been dismantled.

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“I think they disassembled it and put it in 18-wheelers, and they’re getting ready to transport it down to Washington,” Strathmeyer said. “That was the plan.”

TAIT, the design and production company behind the structure, says it has worked on a wide range of high-profile projects—from world-class theme parks to presidential libraries and even indoor ski parks. That claim was echoed by Strathmeyer, who added that the company has also collaborated on the Super Bowl.

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As for UFC Freedom 250, earlier reports indicate the event will feature a 4,500-seat arena set up on the White House South Lawn. Deadline further noted that an overflow area at the 52-acre Ellipse park could accommodate crowds of up to 100,000 people. In any case, when Championship Rounds shared Dana White’s update on X, fans, well, weren’t big fans of it.

Fans question Dana White: What if it rains?

While Dana White may have expected anticipation from the fans, he received a bunch of questions. One user asked what if it rained. The user posted: “If it rains, it’s gonna be a s—tshow ffs lolololololololololololo Topuria losing his 0 because of the water.” It’s currently unclear what measures the promotion has taken to tackle potential rain.

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Another user chimed in. “Good thing DC never gets thunderstorms in the summer,” the user commented. However, Washington DC can see rain in June, but it’s unlikely to turn into a thunderstorm.

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Someone else was confused. “Why is it being set up in another location?” The simple explanation is that the structure can’t be kept in the White House for over a month. Plus, it needed to be tested before being deployed in the White House.

The next fan felt ‘The Claw’ was going a step too far. “This is the definition of doing too much,” wrote the fan. Still, the event is being marketed as a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle—something never attempted before. With that in mind, a certain level of extravagance was always to be expected.

Meanwhile, this user decided to take shots at the president and the degenerate lifestyle UFC sells. “Wow, they can hang so many crypto and gambling ads on there,” the user commented. Donald Trump launched the $TRUMP meme coin on the Solana blockchain in January last year. And the UFC has partnered with DraftKings, bet365, and others.

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That being said, it appears fans aren’t as excited about the UFC Freedom 250 event as Dana White may have expected. However, what do you think about ‘The Claw’?