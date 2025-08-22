Dana White’s “Crazy” Addiction Lures in Cardi B’s $40M Ex-Boyfriend in a Startling Revelation

Rapper Lil Tjay kicked off the year by calling former Migos star Kiari Cephus, aka Offset “broke” and buried in gambling debt, claims he doubled down on in an Instagram post a few months later. Offset later responded on Tjay’s post, suggesting they settle matters directly. “Let’s hit on live, I’ll fly to you this ain’t gon stop the ya fell off allegations,” Offset wrote, further adding, “Meet me in New York. And give me a one on live.” So far, Tjay has remained silent on the challenge.

Tjay also alleged that he fronted Offset $5,000 but has yet to see it repaid: “I see like 13 bands in loans. I don’t know who got paid back that day. This n—- ducked me for so long, boy. Mind you, I’m 23 and this is ‘raindrop, drop-top,’ Cardi B’s husband.” His remarks surfaced soon after leaked messages showed Offset allegedly threatening to “smack” him over the debt. Tjay further reignited the feud by posting on Instagram: “I could never be broke like Set running off making smoke over lunch money.” Whether Cardi B’s ex-husband is truly broke remains uncertain, but what is clear is his interest in gambling, something he recently opened up about, even expressing a desire to gamble with UFC CEO Dana White.

Why did Offset want to test his luck gambling with Dana White?

Everyone has their vices, right? For UFC CEO Dana White, that habit is a risky one. White is well-known for his passion for gambling when he’s not in the Octagon. He often swaps the excitement of the crowd for the lively atmosphere of the casino floor during his downtime from promoting big UFC events. Living in Las Vegas, the gambling capital of the world, just makes things even more exciting. It looks like Dana White’s known gambling issues have drawn in Cardi B’s ex-boyfriend, and it’s quite the unexpected twist.

Just a few hours ago, the Full Send Podcast sat down with Offset to talk about a wide range of topics, from getting six girls into jail to wild strip club stories and even his relationship with Drake. During the chat, the host asked him about how frequently he visits strip clubs. Offset admitted he doesn’t go often. But when the conversation turned to gambling, the host asked, “How about gambling, have you always been a gambler?” Offset, who reportedly has a $40 million net worth, even more than Dana White’s reported $20 million, honestly replied, “Yeah. Hell, yeah.”

The host then told him, “When you are in Vegas, you got to come play at the Red Rock. We play with Dana White there.” Offset’s eyes lit up as he expressed his interest, saying, “I always wanted to play with Dana.” The host responded, “You got to come. They are fu–ing crazy.” To which Offset replied, “I want to see them, cause them ni—s be going crazy.” And crazy? Yes, Dana White certainly is when it comes to gambling.

When it comes to the casino floor, Dana White’s instincts are razor sharp. He’s built a reputation as one of the boldest high-rollers in the business. Even so, he openly acknowledges the dark side of his obsession, calling himself a “degenerate gambler” and admitting it’s his “biggest problem.” Despite this, White has still managed to rake in millions through his gambling sessions, with his longtime go-to spot being Caesars Palace.

At 56, Dana White has established himself as a true high-stakes player, particularly at blackjack, a game he takes so seriously he’ll do whatever it takes to win. But one of his most recent sessions wasn’t just about the cards or the money. It became a defining moment that restored a father’s pride in front of his daughters. How, you ask?

Dana White opens up on jaw-dropping $1 million flip in Vegas casino

In a recently resurfaced clip shared on X by internet personality Robbie Fox, White recalled a striking memory of how he actually saved a man in front of his daughter thanks to his gambling skills. A man Dana White often saw at the casino once approached him and admitted, “Hey Dana, I am down a million bucks.” White recalled the moment, saying, “We say hi to each other, and he’s there with his daughters. He hands me $175,000 in chips and says, ‘Can you help me get out?’ He can only play $25,000 a hand. I sat there for four hours, not last night, but the night before, and we got him out of the hole a million bucks.”

Moreover, in a conversation last year with Noah Kagan, Dana White revealed that between January and March 2024, he won an astonishing $26 to $27 million playing baccarat during a trip to Las Vegas. His gambling streaks, however, have also led to him being banned from several high-profile casinos across the U.S. “The Palms kicked me out twice,” he once admitted, noting that both The Mirage and The Wynn have also shown him the door. That’s why Caesars remains his top choice, and, at times, his only option.

Still, it’s not all about wins and jackpots. While Dana White has become one of the most recognized figures at the tables, he has openly admitted that gambling has also given him some of the biggest regrets of his life. That said, what are your thoughts on Offset wanting to gamble with Dana White?