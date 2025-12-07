Dana White’s Mercy Backfires as Logan Paul Predicts Dillon Danis Lawsuit Against UFC After MSG Brawl

Dillon Danis never fails to grab the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, and this time is no different. According to Logan Paul, ‘El Jefe’ is now scheming to sue the UFC. The chaos stems from last month’s UFC 322 event at Madison Square Garden, where Danis became embroiled in a heated brawl with members of Islam Makhachev’s team before the Jack Della Maddalena fight. At the post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White addressed the incident directly.

He stated that Danis has been banned from all future UFC events, but emphasized that he doesn’t intend to take legal action. “So they call me from downstairs, and they said, ‘We got him down here, do you want to press charges and have him arrested?’ And I said, ‘No, we don’t want to press charges. This is the fight business, man. You know how I feel about this.’” White may not want to press charges, but according to Logan Paul, Danis certainly does.

Dillon Danis is playing the game, says Logan Paul

Logan Paul knows exactly what kind of person Dillon Danis is. After all, he spent months dealing with Danis’ personal and derogatory attacks toward his wife, Nina Agdal, in the lead-up to their boxing match in October 2023. Now, Paul believes Danis is stirring up trouble again. Logan revealed in a recent video with streamer Adin Ross that Agdal’s lawsuit against Danis is still ongoing. But he suspects Danis is preparing a legal battle of his own against the UFC.

“I would bet a lot of money that he is preparing to sue Madison Square Garden and the UFC,” Logan said. Paul even thinks he’s figured out Danis’ strategy. “His argument will be that when he went to Madison Square Garden, he didn’t expect to get jumped by 10 guys,” he added. According to TMZ Sports, Danis is currently in California “seeking medical treatment” for a head injury he claims to have suffered during the UFC 322 brawl.

His lawyer says new deposition dates will be set for January, forcing Danis’ fight with Anthony Taylor to be postponed as well. From Logan Paul’s perspective, the pattern is obvious. “If you notice, he’s going through all the concussion protocol. Now he can’t fight. He actually didn’t show up to a deposition and blamed his concussion protocol. He pulled out of his fight, and so he’s gonna be able to claim damages if he has a real concussion,” Logan told Ross.

Although Paul doubts the injury is legitimate, he believes Danis is setting up a lawsuit. “He’s playing the game, and is gonna very likely sue them, and probably win.” Whether Paul’s prediction proves to be right is yet to be seen. But do you know what exactly sparked the brawl between Danis and Makhachev’s team?

An AI video prompted Makhachev’s team to attack Danis

According to head coach Javier Mendez, the brawl was triggered by an AI-generated video Danis posted online. Mendez revealed on Submission Radio that Danis had shared doctored clips portraying Islam Makhachev in compromising situations with his manager, Ali Abdelaziz. “They showed me the videos of what he was [posting],” Mendez said.

“They showed me the videos of Ali and Islam in a relationship-type embrace. And then a porn star and Islam embracing,” Mendez said, adding, “What do you expect when you do that?” Mendez explained that these weren’t harmless jokes, emphasizing that Danis’ AI content was deeply offensive to their Muslim faith.

Danis had also posted a photo of Makhachev with Mia Khalifa, further escalating tensions. By the time UFC 322 arrived, the confrontation felt inevitable.

That being said, it appears Dana White’s kindness towards Dillon Danis may cost him. At least according to Logan Paul. But filing a lawsuit is different from winning one. Do you think Dillon Danis will find success in the suit?