Dana White’s Nightmare Continues as UFC 325 ‘Robbery’ and Paramount+ Issues Anger Fans

UFC’s Paramount debut last week fell short of expectations for many, and UFC 325 seems to have done little so far to raise the bar. Yes, the streaming numbers after UFC 324 were impressive for a debut, but what about the viewing experience of longtime fans? And the age-old conundrum of robberies, will it ever be solved? The Sydney event has prompted these questions from fans, all of whom are pointing their fingers at Dana White.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Fans have increasingly voiced their anger toward the promotion, especially after the controversy surrounding the Yi Zha vs. Kaan Ofli bout on the undercard of UFC 325, held Saturday night at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena. Viewers initially struggled with significant streaming issues that made the fight difficult to watch.

When the broadcast did come through, the frustration only deepened, as many fans took issue with what they perceived to be a questionable judges’ decision in the featherweight contest. The fight itself was closely contested and went the full three rounds. In the end, Ofli had his hand raised after earning a majority decision victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judges scored the bout 29–28, 28–28, and 29–28. The win marked Ofli’s second victory inside the Octagon after suffering two previous UFC losses. Meanwhile, Zha entered the fight riding the momentum from a first-round knockout win over Westin Wilson, which followed an earlier defeat to Gabriel Santos.

This didn’t seem to have sat well with the public, who quickly took to social media to complain about the stream and branded the Ofli vs. Zha result a robbery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dana White asked to sack people after UFC 325 mishaps

The streaming issue and the controversial decision appear to have pushed people over the edge. This user lashed out at all the parties involved. “Hey @paramountplus @danawhite @ufc DA FUQ IS up with your stream tonight. Constant issues #ufc325,” they wrote while sharing a video of the live stream, which looked distorted.

The next user resorted to sarcasm. “The UFC on paramount + looks amazing-#UFC325 #UFConParamount ,” the user commented while sharing a picture of their TV screen, which showed a glitchy still from the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Someone else had the same idea. “Is this common for @paramountplus? We signed up for the last fight – had no issues then, but it’s been doing this a few times tonight now,” the user commented, sharing a picture of the unwatchable stream.

The complaints quickly shifted to the fight. “MMA judges continue to be horrible. Fire all of them. A bunch of clowns ruining guys’ careers and taking money from their pockets. YIZHA WAS ROBBED. #UFC325,” the user commented. Robbery claims aren’t anything new in the UFC, but such decisions rarely get reversed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another user questioned the judges. “Yizha CLEARLY won that… Tf are we doing judges? #UFC325,” the user wrote. Some also argue that Ofli got the hometown advantage.

This user swore never to watch UFC again. “I truly feel bad for YIZHA. ABSOLUTELY F—KING ROBBED. Someone make this make sense here, other than a hometown judge cook…. F—king disgrace, won’t watch the rest of the night with this dogs—t streaming now anyhow. UFC = WWE,” the user commented.

It appears there’s plenty Dana White and Paramount have to work on to please the viewers. What about you? Did you face streaming issues? And what are your thoughts on the disputed scorecard? Let us know in the comments.