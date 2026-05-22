Dana White’s Old Rival Returns With Multimillion-Backed Challenge to UFC

For years, Dana White maintained the UFC’s position as the dominant promotion in MMA without much resistance. But that dynamic now appears to be shifting. Jake Paul’s recent success with Most Valuable Promotion’s first event under Netflix seemingly confirmed that UFC has a new competitor in the market. And now, the UFC head honcho’s old rival has returned to challenge him with an MMA league backed by millions of dollars in investment.

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In a recent press release, former Strikeforce and Bellator CEO Scott Coker announced that he’s returning to the MMA business. His latest venture is backed by Creator Sports Capital and other investors, who have reportedly invested $60 million into the Global MMA League that’s expected to launch in 2027.

“I always knew I wanted to come back when the time was right, with the right vision and a carefully curated team. That time is now,” Coker said in a press release. “There is an incredible demand for a fresh, new global brand in MMA. This new league is about returning to what matters: the integrity of competition, respect for the athletes, and sharing their remarkable journeys with the world.

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“We are building something authentic, something that belongs to the athletes and to the fans who live and breathe this sport. I’ve spent nearly two years developing this concept, and I’m thankful to Peter, all of our investors, and the team we’re putting together.”

For now, not much has been disclosed about the format of Scott Coker’s new league. But according to the press release, the former Bellator president will serve as CEO, while Peter Levin of Griffin Gaming Partners will take over as chairman of the board. The two previously shared a successful business relationship, with Levin serving as an advisor and investor during Coker’s time leading Strikeforce until UFC acquired the promotion in 2011.

As for his track record, the 63-year-old business mogul played a major role in popularizing the sport. Coker helped launch the careers of several well-known stars, such as Daniel Cormier, Ronda Rousey, Tyron Woodley, and many others, through Strikeforce and Bellator. He also promoted the first-ever female MMA title bout between Cris Cyborg and Gina Carano on national television.

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After a long run in the sport, Coker decided to put his promotional career on hold after Bellator merged with PFL in 2023. Even with that history intact, Dana White always remained standoffish toward Scott Coker. The UFC head honcho once criticized Coker as a poor promoter in a leaked text message.

“That’s Scott Coker’s MO. Scott Coker doesn’t build anybody, right?” White said. “He doesn’t turn anybody into stars. He just takes old names and recycles them. He’s a very, very bad promoter.”

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Imago 2024 Republican National Convention MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 18: Dana White, president of Ultimate Fighting Championship UFC speaks during the Republican National Convention RNC at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Thursday, July 18, 2024. United States World. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2025xAnadoluxJacekxBoczarskix

Now, with Dana White’s old rival returning to the business, the MMA market could become even more interesting. But as more details continue to unfold, one of the league’s key investors has opened up about working with Scott Coker.

Investors see positive signs in working with Dana White’s rival

Alongside White, Scott Coker also helped lay the foundation for MMA to grow into a sport watched by millions today. So, banking on that experience, Creator Sports Capital, one of the major investors in the new league, believes that an alliance with Coker, who has amassed extensive experience leading major promotions, could eventually turn their new venture into a success.

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“Scott Coker is one of the few operators in combat sports who has built winning franchises at a global scale, and he has done it by putting athletes first,” said Benjamin Grubbs, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner of Creator Sports Capital. “The sport has reached a moment where a generation of world-class talent deserves a clear path to the top, and Scott has the experience, the relationships, and the vision to deliver it.

“We’re proud to lead this round and partner with Scott, Peter, and this group of investors to build something the athletes and the fans deserve.”

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That said, with Scott Coker’s return to the MMA business, it’s expected that UFC could face some competition. However, with Jake Paul’s MVP and PFL already building their respective businesses, it will be interesting to see how the new league approaches the market without facing too much saturation.