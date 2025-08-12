Dana White Says Donald Trump’s Phone Call Made Ivanka Key Player in White House Card After $7.7B Deal

The UFC is finally moving on from ESPN and entering a new era with a $7.7 billion deal with Paramount for its broadcasting rights, which also includes the CBS network. But that deal comes into effect in 2026 after the ESPN deal expires at the end of this year. But that’s not the only thing happening next year, as Dana White and Co. are going to hold a UFC event at the White House, too.

The White House hosting a major professional sporting event is something that’s unheard of, but the UFC is going to be the first one to do so. A lot of fighters, including Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, have expressed their interest in competing on this card, which will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America. Dana White recently shared an update, claiming that he’s had another conversation about the White House event with President Donald Trump, and the plans will be set in motion, with discussions taking place at the end of August.

“It is definitely going to happen. I talked to him last night, him being the president, and I’m flying out there at the end of this month, and I’m going to sit down and walk him through all the plans and the renderings,” Dana White told CBS Mornings during a recent interview. “We’re going to start deciding what he wants and doesn’t want. But yeah, it’s definitely going to happen. Well, think about this. When you were just asking me at the beginning how I felt about where we are today, July 4th, [the] 250th birthday of the United States of America, live on CBS from the White House.”



Thereafter, Dana White shared another surprising update. The historic UFC event at the grounds of the Oval Office will also witness the involvement of Ivanka Trump. The UFC CEO revealed that Donald Trump was adamant about having Ivanka Trump work with him and the promotion to set up this event, and the 56-year-old head honcho will also have the President’s daughter join them during their upcoming discussions.

“Yeah [Ivanka Trump is also involved]. So, when he called me and asked me to do it, he said, ‘I want Ivanka in the middle of this’. So, Ivanka reached out to me and her and I started talking about the possibilities, where it would be,” Dana White added. “I put together all the renderings. I’m flying out there at the end of the month and going to sit down with those two and start figuring it out.”



Dana White has everything ready, and it’s all up to Donald Trump now, as the CEO requires the President’s approval. Moreover, fans will be able to watch this event on both the Paramount and CBS networks. And while it’s good news for the fans, the prospect of hosting a UFC event at the White House has Dana White excited as well.

Dana White expresses excitement about the UFC event at the White House

Hosting a UFC event at the White House does come with a lot of logistical challenges, but Dana White doesn’t seem to care about the problems. He’s excited about fighters warming up in the POTUS residence, as fans will be able to see that live. The UFC CEO also acknowledged the fact that the seating arrangement may not work out like other arenas, but that doesn’t matter because, for him, hosting a UFC event in a location where the Washington Monument and the White House will also be visible is just a dream come true.

“Fighters will be warming up in the White House. It’s incredible,” Dana White told ‘The Journal’. “I don’t give a s— if there’s only one seat at this thing. This is so monumental and historical and just such a cool thing. All I care about is the Octagon on the lawn and the fight happening with the backdrop being the White House and the Washington Monument.”

Well, there’s still a lot of time for Dana White to adjust his plans for the White House event, and after that, he’ll be getting his matchmaking work done. But it remains to be seen how Ivanka Trump’s involvement pans out for the promotion, since the event takes place on a monumental occasion. Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.