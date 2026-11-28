In 7 days, the UFC will make its third promotional walk in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with a stacked Fight Night card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Shara Magomedov. The card already features 14 bouts across multiple weight divisions and is already regarded as a full-length event. But it seems Dana White spotted a promising talent who prompted him to carve out a slot on short notice, pushing the event’s overall bout count to a bulging 15.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Tuesday, Vestnik MMA posted on X that White has signed Russian fighter Anvarbek Daniyalbekov to the UFC, and the newcomer will face Robert Bryczek in a middleweight bout on December 5th at the ANB Arena in Riyadh. Daniyalbekov took the fight with just over a week remaining until the event, making it a very short-notice assignment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anvarbek Daniyalbekov is another promising fighter out of Dagestan, Russia. Despite belonging to the region that produced legends like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, Daniyalbekov appears to have no direct relation with ‘The Eagle’s’ team. Still, the 31-year-old carved his way in the MMA world without being closely linked with the stars from his country.

The Russian middleweight turned pro in 2018 and immediately started racking up wins in the regional MMA scene. After an extensive winning streak, Daniyalbekov got the chance to fight Alex Pereira’s teammate Yousri Belgaroui on the 2024 season of Dana White’s Contender Series. Unfortunately, he withdrew from the fight, apparently over visa issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Missing a chance to make it in the UFC didn’t deter Daniyalbekov. He kept climbing the ranks in different MMA promotions such as UAE Warriors and Absolute Championship Akhmat (ACA).

Imago MMA: UFC Fight Night – Charlotte – Rozenstruik vs Almeida May 13, 2023 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA The octagon is seen before a heavyweight bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik red gloves and Jailton Almeida blue gloves during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. Charlotte Spectrum Center North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20230513_gma_db2_0209

The 31-year-old suffered his first professional loss in November 2025 against Abdurakhman Alimagomedov. Daniyalbekov lost the fight by disqualification after he landed illegal elbows in the first round.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, that defeat motivated the Russian for a comeback, as he won three fights in a row. So far, Daniyalbekov has amassed an impressive 14-1-0 record, and that was enough for Dana White to welcome him into the UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniyalbekov may be a newcomer to the UFC, but his opponent Robert Bryczek is certainly not a stranger to the promotion.

The Polish fighter has been competing with the UFC since 2024, kicking off his career with a loss against Ihor Potieria by decision. After that, Bryczek made a comeback by knocking out veteran Brad Tavares in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

But just as Bryczek was eyeing a winning run, he dropped two fights back-to-back in 2026. His most recent fight was a unanimous decision loss against Rodolfo Vieira at UFC Vegas 121.

There could be myriad reasons why Dana White chose to add a newcomer with just days till the event. For instance, the UFC added two newcomers at the recently concluded fight night event in Qatar to lift the bout count from 11 to 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the promotion’s upcoming Saudi Arabia card already had 14 fights before they confirmed Daniyalbekov’s debut on the card.

This suggests that they want to test the newcomer’s talent against a fighter like Robert Bryczek, who is currently going 1-3 in the promotion and struggling for his footing.

The addition adds to the already stacked UFC Saudi Arabia card featuring several marquee names.

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC Saudi Arabia features several high-stakes bouts

Certainly, fans will welcome a newcomer like Anvarbek Daniyalbekov with a good level of intrigue. However, it won’t be a stretch to say that most eyes will be fixed on the main card. After all, some of the promotion’s biggest names have been booked for a thrilling night of action in Saudi Arabia.

At first, the headliner of the card, Israel Adesanya, takes on Shara Magomedov in a middleweight showdown. The former two-time middleweight champion is enduring a horrible period of his career, having lost four fights in a row. Adesanya suffered a second-round TKO loss against Joe Pyfer at UFC Seattle in March, and he is desperately searching for a win.

ADVERTISEMENT

A lot is riding for the Nigerian-Kiwi, as he might declare retirement if he faces the 5th setback in a row. On the other hand, Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov has a golden chance to get a win over a former champion and break directly into the middleweight rankings.

Down the line, Ian Machado Garry will return for the first time after his unanimous decision loss against 170 lbs champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 330. The Irishman was devastated following his failed bid to grab the championship in August. Finally, Garry took the first step to rebuild his title picture by taking on former Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov.

Though it’s a good opportunity for Garry to reignite his title contention, this fight carries some serious risks for him. As of now, ‘The Future’ is the 2nd-ranked (as per Meta rankings) welterweight, and he’s taking on a 14th-ranked (Meta ranking) Yaroslav Amosov, and a loss would drop him out of the top 10.

Plus, Islam Dulatov would be another name that the fans are eager to see in action against Levan Chokheli. The model-turned MMA fighter scored a vicious knockout victory over Adam Fugitt in his debut last year at UFC 318. After that win, Dulatov hadn’t returned to the Octagon.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was about to face Wellington Turman at UFC Abu Dhabi in July, but a sudden illness ruled him out of the fight. Now, Dulatov would make his first walk inside the Octagon in 2026.

With the influx of newcomers, a former champion, and rising prospects, the UFC Saudi Arabia stacked card is looking incredibly promising in terms of entertainment.