Dana White Seems Unbothered While UFC Fans Lose Their Minds Over Isaac Dulgarian & Ante Delija

UFC events are once again under intense public scrutiny, and the reasons are clear. The controversy that began last week at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi carried over to the promotion’s multi-billion-dollar Las Vegas event at UFC Vegas 110. Fans didn’t expect the card to generate much excitement, as it lacked marquee fighters. However, the event quickly became one of the year’s most talked-about controversies, featuring questionable referee decisions and allegations of fight fixing.

While controversial calls and disputed scorecards have long been part of the sport, these betting irregularities drew attention from authorities and even the FBI, placing the promotion, its fighters, and the billion-dollar betting industry firmly in the spotlight. The main point of contention was the featherweight clash between Yadier Del Valle and Isaac Dulgarian. Most people expected Dulgarian, the heavy fan favorite, to win, but he seemed to forget basic strategy during the fight, ultimately being submitted, which led to the night’s biggest upset.

The situation was further amplified by a sudden swing in betting lines just before the finish, as massive sums of money poured in on the underdog. Drama continued in the co-main event between Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Ante Delija. In the opening round, Delija seemed to have secured the win, but an apparent eye poke nullified the referee’s original call. The fight resumed after Cortes-Acosta indicated he could continue, and moments later, he landed a crushing right overhand that sent the fan favorite to the mat. Amid all the chaos, Dana White remained silent.

Imago MMA: UFC 300 – Pereira vs Hill Apr 13, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20240414_mjr_su5_008

Instead of addressing the controversies, he posted an Instagram story promoting “Phorm Energy” drinks, while fans flooded social media, demanding the UFC CEO respond to the contentious outcomes in both the featherweight and heavyweight bouts. Let’s take a look at what fans are saying.

Social media erupts over Dana White’s unanswered UFC Vegas 110 drama

A few years ago, the UFC confronted one of its most notorious betting controversies during the fight between Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke, which drew the attention of the FBI. Following the investigation, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) issued suspensions to both fighters and Minner’s coach, James Krause. At the time, Dana White publicly condemned the fighters for their actions.

Fast forward to UFC Vegas 110, and fans noticed Dana White remained silent. A fan commented on social media, “Yoooooo dana FIRE ISAAC AND DEL MSKE AN EXAMPLE OUT OF BETTING RIGGORY.” Notably, Isaac Dulgarian was previously associated with James Krause, the same coach banned from the UFC after the earlier betting scandal. Additionally, UFC flyweight Jeff Molina, sidelined since January 2023 due to alleged involvement in the scheme linked to Krause, received a three-year suspension.

Fans quickly drew connections. One wrote, “Krause rigged another fight Dana,” while another added, “Fixed fight 100.” Three years ago, the UFC and other MMA promotions banned fighters from training with Krause or at his Missouri-based gym, Glory MMA. Before the Dulgarian bout, Dana White posted a ‘LIVE NEXT’ edition video promoting Isaac Dulgarian, in which he appeared injured.

A fan asked, “Who leaked injury news?” Attention then shifted to Ante Delija’s loss, with fans expressing sympathy. One commented, “Kinda feel bad for Delija. They actually restarted the fight because of that accidental eye poke. Usually, this would have been declared a no contest. That was weird.” Delija is a training partner and friend of UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, who also experienced a no-contest due to an eye poke.

During Delija’s fight against Waldo Cortes-Acosta, several irregularities occurred. Senior journalist Aaron Bronsteter noted, “No one expect the physican should have been permitted to enter the cage,” and after reviewing the footage, he identified errors in the referee’s actions. Meanwhile, fans have brought the matter to the attention of the UFC CEO, yet Dana White has remained silent. As a result, whether he will respond to fans remains uncertain. Stay tuned for updates.