Dana White Sends Prayers After His Bull Stomps Pro Rider in Scary PBR Clip

Dana White has seen men get knocked out cold inside the Octagon, but even he was shaken by what unfolded in the PBR (Professional Bull Riders, Inc.) arena. During a recent event, his prized bull Playmate launched and then trampled pro rider Clay Guiton in a moment that had fans gasping and the UFC boss sending prayers on social media. So what exactly happened out there?

It all went down during Wildcatter Days, where Clay Guiton was riding hot for the Carolina Cowboys. Traded from the Oklahoma Wildcatters, this was his first outing in Carolina blue, and he made it count. Facing Dana White’s infamous bull, he became only the second rider to stay on for the full eight seconds. That’s a feat, considering Playmate boasts an 82% buck-off rate!

The bull threw him an early curveball, coming out right before switching left. That minor bobble could’ve been fatal, but Guiton stayed composed. His 87-point ride was not just skill; it was survival. And just as he was about to celebrate, Playmate made sure to leave a mark. The stomp came hard, catching Guiton as he was thrown off and appeared to have landed right under the hoofs.

He staggered to his feet and looked groggy and shaky, after all, he had just been grounded and pounded by a four-legged behemoth! While nothing is officially confirmed, the video indicates what could be a possible concussion. His first words? “Did I hold on?”

Dana White shared the clip on his Instagram story, writing, “Get well soon @clayguitonofficial! Congrats on the ride.”

White’s Playmate joins a legacy of bulls from his growing stable, including the late Twisted Steel, a monster who once had an 87% buck-off rate and a 3.04-second average ride time. So what now for Clay Guiton? While official updates remain scarce, he’s reportedly recovering. The PBR hasn’t released a full statement, and White’s brief message on Instagram is the only comment so far.

But one thing’s for sure: Guiton proved his toughness. The stomp might’ve rattled his body, but it didn’t dent his spirit. That’s the kind of storyline Dana White lives for because he once compared ‘Playmate’ to a UFC fighter known for leaving a trail of knocked-out opponents in his wake!

Alex Pereira gets an unexpected comparison from Dana White

Dana White is a master of building stories in the UFC. And he’s carried over the same energy to his foray into the world of bull riding. Every stomp tells a tale. And when it comes to his most fearsome bull, he sees a familiar face from the UFC. But before we get to who, let’s rewind.

White’s journey into the world of bucking bulls didn’t start with stats or scouting reports. It started with a fall. In 2016, he climbed onto a bull for an internet show. It didn’t go well. “It was obviously a one-and-done for me,” he said in an interview with a laugh. But instead of walking away, he doubled down. A few months later, he bought his first bull. And just like that, a new obsession was born.

When asked to compare UFC fighters and bull riders, White didn’t hesitate as he shared, “Great storylines. I love that. Just like fighting. The bulls themselves are part of the story, and then the rider is part of the story.”

So, which UFC fighter does Playmate remind him of? According to the UFC boss, “I guess, Alex Pereira, you know, mean, looking scary, and then backs it up.” That’s right, the same bull that just stomped Clay Guiton reminds Dana White of none other than ‘Poatan’! For White, this isn’t just about bulls and buck-offs; it’s about moments that mirror the chaos and courage of a UFC main event.

Whether it’s a fighter like Alex Pereira or a bull like Playmate, what matters most is the ability to deliver fire and unforgettable drama. And judging by what happened in that arena, both man and beast lived up to the script!