Dana White Sends Stark Message on Conor McGregor, Jon Jones White House Push Amid Legal Battles

US President Donald Trump’s announcement about a UFC event in the White House garnered the attention of the biggest stars of the promotion, Conor McGregor and Jon Jones. They want to fight on the card, as CEO Dana White has revealed his thoughts on this situation. It appears that the 55-year-old hasn’t even started entertaining thoughts about the event in the POTUS residence, given that it’s almost a year away. But rest assured, it’s going to be a massive event.

“I mean, everybody wants to be on this card. I mean, you don’t even have to know who’s blowing up my phone. You just can see it all on the internet,”

Dana White stated during the UFC Nashville post-fight presser. “The fight’s a year away. So, the landscape will change a lot over the next year…. It’ll be a PPV card… the best card we could possibly put together.”



Moreover, the reporters at the press conference wanted to know if the UFC fans will have the chance to witness Jon Jones and Conor McGregor on the same card. They have never done it before, so maybe they will do it at the White House event. Meanwhile, it’s also important to note that Jones had been dealing with a legal issue after receiving a misdemeanor charge in Bernalillo County. So, maybe he could get snubbed from the card.

Well, Dana White did not address the legal issue surrounding Jon Jones, and when it comes to his and Conor’s admission into the White House event, nothing is concrete as of now. “I don’t know [if McGregor and Jones will be on the same card]. In a year, who knows what the world will look like in a year?… We wouldn’t even start building that card until, you know. Still a long time to go,” the UFC CEO added. “It’s a year away. It’s not even worth talking about who would be on the card.”

