Dana White Sent Counter-Terrorism Team After Nina Drama Called Him Over “Crazy” Stalker

When things got seriously creepy for Nina Drama, unexpectedly, it was Dana White who became her knight in shining armor.

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The content creator closely associated with the UFC recently revealed the details on a Kick stream with heavyweight prospect Gable Steveson, describing how a stalker went from calling her relentlessly to sending unsettling messages and graphic videos. With her number already leaked online, things kept getting worse until the UFC head honcho stepped in.

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“That number got leaked on the internet and then I got a stalker,” she told Steveson in the video uploaded on X. “The stalker was crazy; he was out of his f—— mind, and he wouldn’t stop harassing me. He was sending me cartel beheadings and all this kind of stuff. So, I told Dana. And Dana was like, ‘Hold on, babe, one minute.’

“And then two seconds later, I had counter terrorism call me, and they showed up at my house. And they took all my information, and by the next morning they found my stalker. And they put him on a no-fly list so that he could never come to Vegas.”

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Listening to the entire story, Gable Steveson could only remark, “Damn.” The 37-year-old showed further gratitude towards the UFC boss in the caption of the clip.

Imago Zuffa Boxing 10, 3Arena, Dublin 8/8/2026 Nina Marie Daniele and UFC CEO and President Dana White Nina Marie Daniele and Dana White 8/8/2026 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRLxFRAxNZL Copyright: xx NE1L0472

“A couple of years ago I had a crazy stalker and I called Dana White for help,” Nina wrote. “And he sent the counter terrorism team to my home and the next day they found the stalker and put him on a no fly list. Freaking love Dana… he don’t mess around.”

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The story gives another peek into just how close Nina Drama’s relationship has become with the UFC’s inner circle. What began as a social media content career around the promotion has evolved into a friendship in which Dana White has consistently gone out of his way to defend her, sometimes from the UFC’s own fanbase.

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Late last year, Dana White quickly shut down fans demanding Nina Drama’s removal from the UFC ecosystem once the UFC switched from ESPN to Paramount+.

“She’s not going anywhere,” Dana White replied to one such comment.

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He had similarly defended her in 2024 when another critic took aim at her presence in the promotion.

“She’s better than 100% of the media. Let’s get YOU outta here,” the head honcho wrote at the time.

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Well, it appears that the UFC CEO is quite resourceful and looks out for those in his good books. And it’s clear that Dana White sees Nina Drama as more than just another content creator working around UFC events. In fact, he has credited her with helping several of the promotion’s top fighters raise their profiles and become household names among fans.

However, it is also worth noting that this isn’t the first time Dana White has flexed his good relationship with the Donald Trump administration, particularly his good friendship with FBI Director Kash Patel. White has seemingly been able to lean on his wider connections when someone around him or his very own promotion needs help.

Dana White’s Donald Trump connection has come in handy before

For many fight fans, Dana White’s close, decades-long friendship with Donald Trump is hardly a secret. The head honcho has been one of Trump’s most vocal supporters, and the POTUS backed the UFC long before it became a global powerhouse.

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From hosting early UFC events at the Trump Taj Mahal to partnering with Dana White to organize UFC Freedom 250, the two have had a very strong relationship. And, at times, that bond appears to have opened up some unusual doors for people in the UFC.

One of the best examples of this was when Uros Medic delivered a highlight-reel knockout at UFC 267. The Serbian-born welterweight had openly spoken about his difficulties with his immigration status, saying that being unable to travel back home had started to have an impact on his personal life.

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However, after the fight, ‘The Doctor’ found himself speaking directly to the President of the United States, all thanks to Dana White.

“I’m back in his office, and Dana’s got President Donald Trump on speaker phone,” Medic said during a post-fight press conference. “I’m just standing there, and I cannot believe what’s happening.

“I’m talking to the president, and he said, ‘You’re good to go wherever you please. You can travel; just give Dana the documentation, the information that you need.’ I’m just blown away.”

The UFC CEO’s relationship with the Trump administration goes both ways.

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Dana White has also previously spoken about getting direct help from FBI Director Kash Patel.

FBI Director Kash Patel has had UFC fighters and trainers brought to Quantico to help FBI agents improve their physical fitness and better their martial arts and fighting skills.

So, while Nina Drama’s story is obviously extraordinary, there is no denying that Dana White is a very powerful man, especially given his history of using his extensive network when circumstances call for it.