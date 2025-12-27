Dana White Set for Major UFC Signing Spree Thanks to Australian Promotion’s Landmark MMA Event

Earlier this year, fans and critics openly criticized Dana White & Co. for not delivering enough exciting fights on their cards. As a result, the UFC parted ways with five major regional feeder promotions, including Legacy Fighting Alliance, which had produced top talent such as Alex Pereira, Sean O’Malley, and Valentina Shevchenko.

Now, the UFC has tightened its focus, prioritizing quality over quantity as it scouts the top talent for its promotion, while gearing up to launch its new seven-year broadcasting deal with Paramount-Skydance in just a few days. To boost its talent pipeline, the promotion is now focusing on an Australian organization that has produced fighters such as Jack Della Maddalena.

Aussie Feeder Promotion Gears Up With Card Timed Around UFC 325

“Leading Australian promotion Eternal released some fights for their upcoming two MMA cards.” The matchmaker shared on X that Eternal MMA 102 will take place in front of UFC brass on January 31 at Sydney’s Royal Randwick Racecourse. Matty Iann and Ben Watson will headline the card for the bantamweight title.

Just a day later, the UFC returns to Sydney with UFC 325: Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2. This timing gives Eternal MMA fighters the perfect chance to showcase their skills and catch the attention of Dana White and other UFC executives, who constantly hunt for emerging talent. With convincing performances, fighters could earn opportunities in the Contender Series or Road to UFC.

So far, Eternal MMA has produced 21 UFC fighters, with 10 currently active in the promotion, including Steve Erceg and Quillan Salkild. Cam O’Neill founded the promotion in 2012 to bring Oceania’s top fighters into the mainstream. Conor McGregor-backed brand, Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey also sponsors the promotion.

Since 2018, Eternal MMA has streamed its events live on UFC Fight Pass. After Eternal MMA 102, the promotion will hold Eternal MMA 103 on February 21. Whether the UFC team will attend remains to be seen.

Dana White acknowledges the growing fighters from Australia and Oceania

The Oceania region has long produced top MMA talent. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the promotion’s expansion in the area, but now the UFC is ready to push further into other regions, including Asia.

Back in 2022, UFC CEO Dana White stepped up efforts to establish a stronger foothold in Oceania. Today, UFC dominates the MMA scene in Australia, thanks to stars like Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, Robert Whittaker, and the retired Mark Hunt. UFC events in Australia consistently draw huge crowds.

For example, Melbourne packed a record 57,127 fans into Docklands Stadium in 2019, easily surpassing the 2015 Ronda Rousey vs. Holly Holm attendance of 56,214, which really highlights why Australia remains a key market for the promotion.

“The past few years have been massive for us, absolutely massive. Look at the amount of talent coming out of the region now. Singapore was incredible, working with us and pulling this thing off and it’s a sold-out event. So I’d love to do more in other places,” Dana White told AFP.

What do you think about the UFC CEO’s decision to focus on certain regions while letting others go? Can Australia deliver the talent Dana White and his team are looking for? Share your thoughts below.