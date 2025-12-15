Dana White Set to Lose Another Star to Boxing as UFC Champ Reveals Major Career Decision

UFC CEO Dana White has spent years cautioning fighters against chasing boxing dreams too early. Once again, the promotion finds itself in a familiar situation: seeing one of its biggest stars publicly plan life outside the Octagon while still holding gold. This time, the name is neither a dissatisfied champion nor an aging veteran. It’s Ilia Topuria.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The undefeated champion will not be walking away tomorrow, but his words about an early retirement have been heard clearly. In an era where the UFC relies heavily on long title reigns and repeat headliners, the lightweight champion’s honesty introduces a painful truth for the organization: another prime MMA star has already seen the exit door, and boxing awaits on the other side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilia Topuria reveals his long-term plan to leave the Dana White-led promotion

Ilia Topuria did not present the idea as a revolt or dissatisfaction with the UFC. If anything, his tone was measured—almost reflective. He agreed that fans do not like to hear about retirement, particularly while a fighter is still collecting belts and gaining momentum. However, ‘El Matador’ made it clear that combat sports careers don’t last forever, no matter how dominant you are.

He told MARCA, “In sport, we all have an expiration date, and mine will come without a doubt.” The Spanish-Georgian stated that breaking out of the routine of waking up to train, dieting with purpose, and constantly trying to be the best version of himself is difficult. Still, he acknowledges that every athlete reaches a point where the grind takes on new meaning.

When the time comes for him, Ilia Topuria doesn’t want confusion or overlap. He seeks clarification. This is when boxing enters the picture. The lightweight champion has long been fascinated by it, but he refuses to consider it a side project. “It’s no secret that I’ve always wanted to go and test my skills in boxing,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Topuria quickly dismissed the idea of juggling both worlds. “He who wants to hunt two rabbits in the end does not hunt either.” For him, half-measures just don’t exist. He made it obvious that switching back and forth was irresponsible. “I can’t be preparing for an MMA fight, then leave to train for a boxing fight, then come back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Boxing needs a completely different focus, very different training that I’d need to adapt to,” Topuria further added. So, only once his MMA story is finished will that transition happen. But the exit, for sure, would be an early one. For Dana White, that’s the real tension. The Dana White-led promotion has already seen the likes of Francis Ngannou leave to headline boxing’s biggest stages.

Nate Diaz followed. And many others have moved on to boxing or bare-knuckle fighting after their UFC careers ended. Ilia Topuria is different because he says it out loud while remaining on top.

And whenever Topuria decides his MMA career is over, Dana White may once again be watching a global superstar walk straight from the Octagon into a boxing ring—on his own terms. And according to his recent cryptic update, he may do so with the belt still wrapped around him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Topuria hints Dana White doesn’t want a title unification bout after UFC 324

When Ilia Topuria considers what is going on without him, the impending exit gains another layer. While ‘El Matador’ is away for personal reasons, the division moves forward, creating an interim title that may or may not circle back to him. On the surface, unification seems unavoidable. However, Topuria’s tone suggests the truth may be based on names rather than belts, and this is where the tension quietly sits.

In a recent ESPN interview, Ilia Topuria did not completely reject the idea. Instead, he framed it carefully. “The truth is that I will always accept God’s will,” he stated, adding that outcomes are important. If Paddy Pimblett wins, the situation appears to be clear. “It will be good if Paddy wins,” Topuria said.

ADVERTISEMENT

But then came the pause that raised eyebrows: “If Justin Gaethje wins, Dana White has different plans that I can’t talk about at this moment.” That single claim hints at something deeper: Dana White’s vision for the division may not include a simple unification if Gaethje walks out with interim gold next month.

Whether it’s timing, matchmaking leverage, or marketing direction, the implications are subtle but significant. For a champion who is already considering life after MMA, the uncertainty surrounding his next bout just adds to the idea that his reign might end with a choice rather than consolidation.