Dana White Sets Record Straight on Canceled Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria White House Fight Reports

Lately, Dana White has been forced to make several clarifications. And it all stems from his statement during a live stream with Nina Drama on Friday. The UFC CEO claimed a fight on the White House card was canceled at the last moment. Initially, people thought the bout involved Jon Jones. But during the UFC 326 post-fight press conference, White put an end to those speculations, claiming Jones was never considered. But then, Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev entered the picture.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A report from Irati Prat of MMA Marca suggested that Topuria was supposed to face Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC White House on June 14. But the fight fell apart, which brought Justin Gaethje into the fold. It also led people to believe that Makhachev had refused the offer and was ducking smoke against Ilia Topuria. But Dana White has finally shed light on what actually happened during the Zuffa Boxing 4 post-fight press conference in Meta Apex in Las Vegas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s not true,” White said when asked about the report from Marca. “It was never Islam vs. Ilia Topuria… The reason that [the] fight fell out, and it wasn’t up on stage, with Mick, Hunter, and Sean, it was at Power Slap, that the fight fell apart that night. And then all the boys went back to the office and literally were there till 9 AM, and that’s how Gaethje ended up on the card… And Topuria wasn’t originally supposed to be on the card either. So, he got the call too.

Imago January 18, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: ISLAM MAKHACHEV 27-1-0 of Makhachkala, Russia defeats RENATO MOICANO 20-6-1 of Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil by submission DÃ Arce choke at 4:05 of round 1 during UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California Inglewood USA – ZUMAo117 20250118_zsp_o117_030 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Notably, Justin Gaethje had said on Saturday that he was told on Thursday that he would not be part of the White House card. However, the next day he received another call where he was told he could be part of the card, which was confirmed on Saturday during UFC 326. White also confirmed that statement from ‘The Highlight’ during the Zuffa Boxing 4 post-fight presser. When asked about when Islam Makhachev would fight again, the UFC CEO revealed that Makhachev had suffered a hand injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s got some hand issues,” White added during the presser. “I know that. I don’t know how serious the hand issues are or how long that will keep him out, but he’s injured.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the injury claims, that hasn’t stopped Makhachev’s manager from teasing a big fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Ilia Topuria rumors cleared, who is Islam Makhachev fighting?

Speculation is growing over Islam Makhachev’s next opponent as the UFC welterweight champion appears to be closing in on a blockbuster title fight. While Ian Garry is open to the idea, recent comments from Makhachev’s manager suggest the Irish welterweight may not be in the plans.

Garry is coming off a win over Belal Muhammad last November and even travelled to Georgia to sharpen his wrestling in preparation for Makhachev’s elite grappling. However, he recently accused the champion of delaying the bout.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He needs more time,” Garry said in a video. “And his agent’s talking out of his arse. Cause Ali’s full of s—t.”

Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, quickly dismissed the idea that Garry is next.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is, I can tell you, the UFC working on a big fight and Ian [Garry] name is not involved,” he wrote. “Much bigger. One of the biggest fight in the UFC right now they can make. Stay tuned.”

Instead, unbeaten contender Michael Morales has emerged as a possible opponent, even teasing the matchup on social media.

That being said, it appears Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria was never really on the cards. However, there’s clearly interest from both fighters, and the public wants it too. So, UFC might not continue to deny that fight forever. Do you think it will ever happen?