Dana White Sets Record Straight on Conor McGregor’s Opponent Claim Amid UFC White House Speculation

The Conor McGregor return debate continues. ‘The Mystic Mac’ has been very vocal about securing a spot on the UFC White House card scheduled for June 14. Michael Chandler, Nate Diaz, Colby Covington, and Jorge Masvidal have all been shot down as potential opponents for the former double champion’s return to action. But then, he shocked fans with a single tweet.

“I have been offered an opponent and a date, and I accept. Waiting on my contract,” McGregor shared on X.

‘The Notorious,’ of course, proceeded to delete the tweet, but it was all over the internet by then. But he wasn’t done. On Saturday, as UFC Houston was playing in the background, Conor McGregor took to X one more time, sharing details about his opponent for the potential fight.

“It’s a no-name up next for me, possibly, folks,” McGregor said. “And as you know, idgaf. I ACCEPT. Send the contract, lads. CONOR MCGREGORS DEAL”

Obviously, the UFC or Dana White hasn’t confirmed the matchup. But now, he has finally set the record straight about McGregor’s return and next opponent on the White House card.

“If it was done and he accepted it, I would announce it,” Dana White told a sea of reporters at the UFC Houston post-fight press conference.

Imago Nov 12, 2016 – New York, New York, U.S. – Eddie Alvarez and Conor The Notorious McGregor during weigh-in at UFC 205 in Madison Square Garden. MMA 2016 – UFC 205 – Weigh-In – ZUMAs277 20161111_shn_s277_412

‘The Mac’ has previously claimed that his contract with the UFC is void since the promotion signed a broadcast deal with Paramount. And they will have to cook up a new one for his return, but Dana White has dismissed the idea. Regardless, the 37-year-old hasn’t fought or seen any action since July 2021, when Dustin Poirier broke his leg.

He was supposed to fight Michael Chandler in June 2024, but suffered a broken toe, dooming the bout. Ever since then, McGregor has been promising a return to the cage with regular training videos, but his fate remains uncertain. Yet, McGregor’s business partner has other ideas.

Business partner has 99% confidence that Conor McGregor is part of the UFC White House

David Feldman, who co-owns BKFC alongside McGregor, believes the 37-year-old is in exceptional form.

“The best times 10 Conor McGregor you’ve ever seen right now,” Feldman said. “Better than he was when he was in his prime… He’s training his ass off each and every day. He’s eating right, he’s going to church, he’s doing everything he’s supposed to do.”

Feldman is equally certain about the fight happening at the White House.

“He’s going to fight, and they’re going to make it work. So my confidence level is probably around 99 percent.”

McGregor is, undoubtedly, the biggest star the promotion has got. And not using him for the historic event can’t be a good idea. Not to mention, ‘The Mac’ has long supported President Donald Trump and appears to have close links to the president.

However, Ariel Helwani also reported that the event won’t have any sponsors. Not to mention, the seating will be limited inside the White House lawn. Now, combine that with no pay-per-view, and it becomes hard to imagine the promotion will be able to make the sort of money McGregor is expected to demand for his return.

Is that the reason Dana White isn’t willing to guarantee Conor McGregor’s participation in the historic card? It’s anyone’s guess until the official card for the event comes to light. But do you think ‘The Mac’ will fight at UFC White House?