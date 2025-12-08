Dana White Settles Conor McGregor vs. Jon Jones GOAT Debate In Most Honest Take

Who is the GOAT of UFC? This question has haunted the promotion’s narratives since its very inception. For Dana White, the uncontested winner is Jon Jones. “He is the greatest combat fighter of all time. Period,” White spoke on the double UFC champion. That was until the Irish menace, Conor McGregor, entered the conversation.

One of the best fighters to step into the Octagon, when McGregor entered the arena, it was sure to burst into ear-splitting cries from the crowd. However, the question for the pound-for-pound king still lingers, as White settles the debate once and for all.

Dana White names the UFC’s P4P greatest of all time

Dagestan’s Islam Makhachev currently reigns atop the P4P men’s rankings, and rightfully so, given his one-sided display of elite wrestling and formidable dominance. But if fighters in their prime are taken into the equation from all UFC eras, Jon Jones and Conor McGregor appear as the top nominees. Tackling the controversial argument, Dana White joined Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley, who was quick to put the UFC boss on the spot.

Pressley interrogated White on the actual P4P champion. His answer was simple—Jon Jones. That’s when Pressley twisted the question into a direct ‘kilo-for-kilo’ comparison with Conor McGregor, extending the borders of the question. White had to cave in for his honest take: “McGregor, as far as, you know, pay-per-view buys and on the business side, he is the GOAT.”

“Kilo GOAT is Conor McGregor, Dana White,” Pressley finished for the UFC boss. As much as this is the correct way to go for many fans, numerous others will argue otherwise, putting White in the spotlight for his controversial take. However, it’s impossible to deny the cultural shift McGregor brought to the world of MMA.

Propelling UFC from a niche appeal to the mainstream pop culture, McGregor’s showmanship and charisma helped reshape fighters into entertainers, not just athletes. Catapulting from the European MMA scene into the UFC, the Irish fighter’s 1st round KO debut alerted the sirens for the arrival of a new phenomenon in MMA.

Beyond his dominance inside the cage, ‘The Notorious’ knocked out several financial thresholds of the promotion. His headline bout at UFC 189 generated a then–record $7.2 million live gate in the United States. Just months later, UFC 194 pulled in 1.2 million pay-per-view buys, cementing McGregor’s blockbuster attraction.

That is not to discredit the influence Jon Jones has commanded on the sport. Where McGregor brought mainstream attention, ‘Bones’ reshaped competitive standards itself. Holding the UFC LHW records for the most title defenses (13 in total), longest win streak (13 years), and the most takedowns landed in the division (68 TDs), Jones has redefined what elite MMA truly looks like.

But for the ‘kilo versus kilo’ debate, taking into account the overall influence of both fighters internationally, White seems to have a verdict set in stone. And Conor McGregor is ready to take the MMA fandom by storm once again.

Conor McGregor, Jon Jones find themselves in the White House UFC event conversation

Two of the UFC’s biggest names of all time, McGregor and Jones, always command headlines whenever they appear in the media. However, both fighters have been sidelined from the UFC for a long time now, owing to injuries and, in Jones’ case, a retirement announcement that ended as soon as it circled the internet. The good news is, McGregor is already sighting a comeback at the White House event next year in June.

As Conor McGregor entered the drug testing pool, he shared his enthusiasm in returning to the Octagon. “I gave my first blood test that is what the plaster is on my shoulder. I am ECSTATIC! I’m in SHAPE!” he posted on Instagram. Who will the Irish maestro fight? Michael Chandler might be one of the safest predictions after their previous matchup ended up getting cancelled. But McGregor himself is eyeing Islam Makhachev’s welterweight belt.

Unfortunately, Jon Jones, who got out of his retirement for the showdown at White House next year, won’t be sharing that fate with McGregor. Dana White hit the brakes hard when asked about whether ‘Bones’ would make his anticipated comeback, pointing out his unreliable nature. Looks like Dana White is already shifting the logistics to McGregor’s side, naming him the UFC GOAT, despite calling Jones one of the best fighters ever. Who is your UFC GOAT? Share your thoughts.