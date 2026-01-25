Dana White Shares Update On Hospitalized Paddy Pimblett After UFC 324

Paddy Pimblett aimed to capture the interim lightweight title in the UFC 324 main event. However, Justin Gaethje’s forward pressure and trademark heavy shots left clear damage on the Liverpudlian’s face. After five grueling rounds, ‘The Highlight’ claimed the interim belt for the second time, while ‘The Baddy’ walked out with visible bruises and blood. After the two landed 300 significant strikes combined on each other to end the contest, Dana White revealed their medical update.

The UFC CEO had high expectations for the first Paramount+ CBS main event, and it delivered fireworks. The main event of the night turned out to be the Fight of the Night. While Gaethje had Pimblett on the ground in round 1 after landing punches, ‘Baddy’ took all the damage and landed his shots throughout the match. After the event, Dana White praised both fighters for the FOTN performance.

Dana White reveals Paddy Pimblett was immediately hospitalized after UFC 324 war

“Paddy Pimblett at the weigh-ins yesterday says, ‘I’m gonna knock this mother f—er out tomorrow.’ And I was like, ‘That’s interesting.’ He never abandoned that game plan. He got dropped a couple of times. He kept waiting for him, like he’s eventually gonna have to shoot and try to submit him. I didn’t know Paddy Pimblett had a chin like that till tonight, and yeah, absolute dogfight and a war, and much respect to both guys,” Dana White said at UFC 324 post-fight presser.

After the fight, Pimblett’s face showed far more damage than Gaethje’s as both spoke with Joe Rogan during the Octagon interview. Soon after, the UFC’s new post-fight analysis anchor, Kate Scott, had a backstage interview with the two-time interim lightweight champion. But the Englishman was nowhere to be seen to share his thoughts on the fight.

Because of ‘The Baddy’s absence, many assumed the promotion had sent him for further medical checks. White later confirmed that he sent both superstars to the hospital, even though ‘The Highlight’ claimed he was feeling fine after the brutal battle.

“Apparently, he’s 100%. We sent Paddy Pimblett straight to the hospital, and then we’re gonna send Gaethje too. Gaethje’s like, ‘I’ve been in plenty of wars, trust me, I’m good.’ So, as far as we know right now, he’s healthy,” he added.

In the fight, Justin Gaethje scored two big knockdowns and landed several heavy right hands, but he still could not put his opponent away. Pimblett absorbed that onslaught and fired back, so it would not be surprising if he ended up with a few broken bones in his face. Although the UFC has not revealed anything yet, the Englishman could face a lengthy medical suspension after the battle, which can stretch up to 180 days depending on the damage.

That was definitely an amazing showing from Paddy, as he showed no hesitation trading with Gaethje inside the pocket. Still, while evaluating the Liverpudlian’s performance, ‘The Highlight’ believes his opponent stepped into the Octagon with too much confidence.

Justin Gaethje criticizes ‘The Baddy’s mentality ahead of the Paramount+ CBS headliner clash

Ahead of the UFC 324 clash, Paddy Pimblett leaned fully into his brash and animated persona. The Liverpudlian sounded overly confident, even talking about unifying the belt with Ilia Topuria before winning it. ‘The Baddy’ also believed he would dominate Justin Gaethje the same way Michael Chandler did at UFC 314, but what followed turned out to be the complete opposite.

In the fight, ‘The Highlight’ proved he still carries the classic ferocity that made him one of the most violent strikers in the lightweight division. Sharing his thoughts on Pimblett’s performance, the 155-pound veteran said the Englishman made a key mistake by underestimating him and assuming the fight would play out smoothly like his last outing.

“Yeah, you have to learn these lessons. His mindset going into the fight wasn’t good. It’s not how you can do it. You cannot do that like this. You know false confidence is terrible. Terrible. It’ll kill you every time, and that’s what he had. Specifically saying it’s going to be the same exact fight like Chandler was crazy. I was like, ‘Yes, thank God he was thinking like this.’ At the press conference, I said I love everything that’s coming out of his mouth, because you cannot approach that,” Gaethje said at the UFC 324 post-fight presser.

While Paddy Pimblett could not back up his trash talk, it still deserves recognition that he delivered a barn burner against one of the greatest lightweight strikers ever. That alone earns respect. However, as he looks to bounce back, the big question remains. Who should he face next?

Arman Tsarukyan, Dan Hooker, or someone else? Let us know in the comments section below.