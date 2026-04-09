Dana White Shuts Down Islam Makhachev’s Claim as Ilia Topuria’s Manager Clarifies White House Drama

The Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev saga has taken another turn, and this time Dana White has stepped in to put an end to it. After days of back-and-forth accusations about why the highly anticipated White House fight never occurred, Makhachev alleged that ‘El Matador’ and his team priced themselves out.

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According to the welterweight champion, he accepted the fight only to be told that Ilia Topuria requested an “unrealistic purse,” which led to the UFC declining the matchup. However, when confronted about those claims on Adin Ross‘s livestream, Dana White quickly dismissed the idea.

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“That’s not true,” he said, a three-word response that was both direct and definitive.

That short statement immediately shifted the conversation. Instead of pointing fingers at Ilia Topuria’s camp, it revealed a much more complex version of events, which his manager, Malki Kawa, was also quick to explain in detail.

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According to Kawa, the situation was never as easy as one party agreeing and the other withdrawing. He said that initial talks included a decision between fighting Justin Gaethje or Islam Makhachev, but the financial offer was far too low for either option. As a result, they declined both, not just one.

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What happened next only contributed to the confusion. Islam Makhachev’s hand injury made him no longer a viable opponent by the time the UFC returned later that week with increased interest. That left Gaethje as the only choice, and the lightweight title unification fight was booked.

“At 11:59 to the T, I get a phone call,” he said. I’m getting blown up by my brother. Hey, bro, Hunter just called me. They want Ilia to take the fight. Call Hunter, say what’s up? We want Ilia to fight.

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“I said, okay. Islam? ‘Islam can’t fight.’ His hand is messed up. That Friday night, I’m on the phone with the UFC brass, and we’re negotiating. That negotiation was for Justin Gaethje. Islam Makhachev was never an actual option. Who’s ducking who? I’m still saying it today in front of you guys and telling you, I never once said Islam was ducking anybody.”

Kawa also pushed back strongly against the idea that Topuria avoided the fight, claiming that they actively wanted Makhachev—but only under the right conditions. In his opinion, a superfight of such size should come with a historic payoff, not a standard offer.

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“Everybody agrees that Islam and Ilia might be the biggest fight in UFC history,” he added. “Don’t you guys think that that should have the biggest payday in UFC history? I’ll be a damn fool to take that fight for less than the right numbers for that fight.

“Why would I do that? It’s not like I asked for $100 million. I didn’t ask for $50 million. I asked for a number that I think is super reasonable.”

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According to the manager, turning down a low number, he explained, was not an avoidance tactic but just business. Instead of providing clarity, the situation has only deepened the divide. On the one hand, Islam Makhachev claims the fight fell apart due to financial demands. On the other hand, Ilia Topuria’s camp claims they were willing—but only if the numbers matched the size of the fight.

With Dana White publicly dismissing one version, the truth appears to be somewhere in the middle. What remains certain is this: the fight didn’t happen—but the rivalry is very much alive. However, it seems like Ian Garry wants in as well, as the welterweight contender decided to take advantage of Islam Makhachev’s recent back-and-forth to book himself a title fight.

Ian Gary calls for an August fight after exposing Islam Makhachev’s injury claims

Picking up from where the confusion left things hanging, Ian Machado Garry saw an opportunity to not only question the narrative but to fully immerse himself in it. While Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria debated money, timing, and responsibility, ‘The Future’ shifted the focus entirely.

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Instead of discussing who pulled out, he focused on something much simpler: if the champion actually accepted a June bout, how serious was the alleged injury that kept him out? This is where his now-viral reaction came in.

“So your hand is fine then? No more excuses. See you August,” he wrote on X.

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It wasn’t particularly loud or aggressive, but it didn’t have to be. In one line, Ian Garry pointed out what he considers to be a contradiction. Because if Islam Makhachev was prepared for the White House card, the timeline around his recovery suddenly looks very different. And, if the injury is real, accepting that fight doesn’t make sense.

This also isn’t coming out of nowhere. ‘The Future’ has been circling the welterweight title picture for months, gaining momentum and expecting an opportunity like this. Now, with no confirmed opponent for the champion and multiple narratives colliding at once, he’s doing what many contenders must do: forcing himself into the conversation.

Whether it’s through strong callouts, questioning timelines, or pointing out inconsistencies, Ian Garry is ensuring his name remains attached to the belt. And if the chaos surrounding this situation continues, he might just get the fight he’s been pushing for.