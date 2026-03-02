Dana White Signs Former WWE Heavyweight Champion “To Get Slapped”

More than a decade ago, Dana White & Co. signed WWE star CM Punk to the UFC. Now, Dana White is making another crossover move. This time, he brings a WWE name into his $750 million venture, Power Slap. Despite criticism, the promotion continues to exceed expectations and expand rapidly. In fact, it keeps gaining recognition across the combat sports world, and now, it adds another major name to its roster.

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager, known to many fans as Jack Swagger, steps into the spotlight. This time around, he prepares to deliver and absorb open-hand strikes under the Power Slap banner, shifting from the wrestling ring to a completely different combat stage.

Recently, Hager sat down with TMZ inside the ring and explained how he secured a six-appearance deal with Dana White’s venture. Naturally, many wondered whether the UFC CEO made the call himself. However, Hager revealed that the opportunity came together through a familiar connection.

“I believe Sinn Bodhi is kind of the head of talent relations for Power Slap,” Jake Hager said. “Sinn is a former pro wrestler, and he still is a pro wrestler. We go back decades together, since developmental and FCW, OVW, all the Ws.

They made a shift last year where they wanted more pro wrestlers getting into it, and Sin has done an excellent job of providing great talent for the organization. He reached out to me last year, but I wasn’t able to do it until now. Now that I’m healthy, I’m coming in running.”

Interestingly, Hager did not chase the opportunity. Instead, talent relations head Sinn Bodhi identified him as a strong addition and moved things forward. Hager even leaned into the humor surrounding his transition into slap fighting.

“I’ll be competing in that show in the heavyweight division and uh you know I’ve been told I have a very slappable face so around the corner… I mean, you know, what you sign up for, you’re signing up to get slapped and trying to slap someone back as hard as you can.”

So now, Jake Hager officially joins one of the fastest-growing combat sports ventures under Dana White’s regime. He will make his debut at the Power Slap event on April 17, and the promotion will air the event live on Friday night in Las Vegas.

This is a developing story….