UFC’s second promotional visit to Qatar has turned interesting with a brand new addition to the spectacle. Initially, the company scheduled 11 fights for the Fight Night card headlined by Jiri Prochazka vs. Navajo Stirling in a light heavyweight bout. But just two days before the event gets underway at the Ali Bin Hamad al-Attiyah Arena in Doha, Dana White signed two fighters on late notice and slotted their position on the card.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Tuesday, MMA journalist Marcel Dorff reported that the UFC signed John Mitchell and Shoaib Yousaf and booked them to fight each other in a lightweight bout in the prelims of UFC Qatar on November 21. A subsequent report from MMA Fighting confirmed their late-notice addition to the card. Both fighters will make their promotional debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fight is especially intriguing because both prospects have carved out respective careers and shown the capability of thriving in the Apex MMA promotion.

Mitchell is a 31-year-old lightweight fighter from Ireland who has been fighting professionally since 2019 in notable organizations such as Cage Warriors, a promotion that has produced many UFC fighters like Conor McGregor and Paddy Pimblett.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Irishman boasts an impressive professional record of 11 wins and 3 losses as he heads to the UFC. However, outside those performances, Mitchell is known for competing in PFL, especially in the promotion events in Europe.

Imago MMA: UFC Fight Night – Charlotte – Rozenstruik vs Almeida May 13, 2023 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA The octagon is seen before a heavyweight bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik red gloves and Jailton Almeida blue gloves during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. Charlotte Spectrum Center North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20230513_gma_db2_0209

In PFL, he defeated names like Geisym Derouiche and Souhil Tairi. His most notable PFL setback was a loss against Makkasharip Zaynukov at PFL Champions Series 2 in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Mitchell suffered that setback, he rebounded to capture the lightweight championship belt in a different organization, defeating Kallew dos Santos at Cage Conflict 18 in July 2026 via first-round KO/TKO, which also stands as his latest win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitchell’s rise in MMA feels natural because he trains out of Fight Academy Ireland alongside former PFL title challenger Paul Hughes. But his opponent is also a formidable name with plenty of competition experience behind him.

Shoaib Yousaf has thrived in England’s regional scene. The Lancashire-based fighter amassed 14 wins and 3 losses across different organizations. But most notably, he competed in Brave CF, where Khamzat Chimaev and Ilia Topuria competed in the promotion before joining the UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides that, Yousaf also fought in the Absolute Championship Berkut (ACB) promotion. Despite Yousaf’s credentials in Brave CF and ACB, he won a belt in a different promotion.

The Englishman captured the FightStar lightweight Championship title at FightStar Championship 34 by beating Cristiano Cruz via first-round KO in October 2025. After that, he defended the belt by finishing Arley Figueiredo in the first round at FightStar Championship 36 in February 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following those championship bouts, Yousaf secured a first-round KO victory over Tariel Abbasov at FCC 47: Jones vs. Herczeg, proving he is a true knockout artist. He also hails from the Manchester Top Team gym, where he trains under head coach Carl Prince, who has previously worked with former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir.

Looking at their records and achievements, the UFC has made a sound decision to add them to the Qatar fights. However, this isn’t the first time the promotion has added debutants on short notice in an important event.

This year alone, Dana White signed featherweight prospects Ezra Elliott and Damien Anderson and scheduled their late-notice debuts for UFC Oklahoma on July 18, 2026. Another notable example came at this year’s UFC Noche, where the promotion fast-tracked Raul Rosas Jr.’s brother, Jesus Rosas, and Sean King into debuts, also on short notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UFC can book short-notice debuts for a myriad of reasons. However, it mostly does so to ramp up the bout count of a card.

Though the promotion initially built the card with 11 fights, a typical card features 12 to 14 bouts. If a card ends up with fewer than 12, there is room to add another fight. In this case, by adding the debutant 155-pound fighters, the company lifted UFC Qatar’s bout count from 11 to 12.

Also, adding fresh newcomers to the card makes the job easier for the UFC, since it can avoid asking veteran fighters already in the promotion to step in on short notice. Established fighters wouldn’t risk their position, which isn’t the case for the fighters making their debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

The promotion provided the opportunity for promising fighters from outside the organization to showcase their talent on one of the biggest stages the sport can offer. That way, the UFC can also scout future stars.

Surely the fans will tune in to witness the UFC newcomers’ throwdown. However, the main attractions will be the high-stakes main card bouts the UFC has lined up for its return to Qatar.

UFC Qatar is set to hold some very exciting main card bouts

Just a glance at the card, starting with the headliner between Jiri Prochazka and Navajo Stirling. For ‘BJP,’ his last championship attempt against Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327 ended in disappointment after the Kiwi knocked him out with a left hook in the first round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Prochazka’s dream of becoming champion again taking a massive hit, the Czech Republican is back to fight his way back to the title once again. But standing across from him will be a formidable Navajo Stirling, who has terrorized the 205 lbs division so far.

The Auckland native boasts an undefeated 11-0 professional record and has won 6 fights in a row in the UFC. His last win came against Jan Blachowicz via first-round TKO victory at the UFC Belgrade co-main event.

Prochazka is looking forward to a resilient comeback, but he needs to win a few fights to earn the belt once again. Stirling, on the other hand, could be in the case of fighting for the belt next if he beats the former champion in Qatar.

Whenever Ulberg completes his recovery from the ACL injury, he would be defending his title against a teammate in Stirling, who trains at City Kickboxing under coach Eugene Bareman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plus, the co-main event of UFC Qatar features former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling facing a dangerous threat in Kevin Vallejos in a featherweight bout.

Sterling is coming off two solid victories over Brian Ortega and Youssef Zalal to stay alive in the 145-pound title race. However, Vallejos impressed everyone with his stunning knockout over Josh Emmett at a UFC Fight Night main event in March 2026, and the Argentine also owns a mammoth 7-fight winning streak.

To top it off, Brian Ortega vs. Dan Hooker has been added to the card in a lightweight bout, and that would draw some serious attention as well.

All in all, the UFC’s return to Qatar, blending debutants and veterans, promises a very thrilling spectacle for the fans.