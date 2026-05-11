Dana White Slams Donald Trump’s Former Friend As “Biggest Douchebag” Who Almost Got Punched by Conor McGregor

Dana White has spent decades among celebrities, sportsmen, musicians, and billionaires, yet when asked to pick the worst personality he has ever met, the UFC CEO did not hesitate before bluntly naming Sean Combs, better known as P. Diddy.

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Speaking on The Katie Miller Podcast, Dana White unleashed a savage rant on the music mogul, recalling an incident that happened years ago at one of Tony Hawk’s celebrity charity events.

“Diddy. 100%,” he said. “The biggest douchebag ever, P. Diddy. Tony Hawk used to have these charity events. And when my kids were little, you’d go to these charity events and like lots of celebrities would be there. So everybody would do things for each other’s kids.

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“So I had my niece at one of them, and Diddy shows up, and it was at Ron Burkle‘s house. And my niece was like all excited, like, ‘Oh my God, P. Diddy’s here’ and whatever. I said, “Awesome, yeah, go take a picture with him.” And she comes back, and I’m like, “Did you get a picture?” She’s like, ‘No, they were scary.'”

According to the UFC head honcho, the event at Ron Burkle’s house was intended to be casual and family-friendly, with celebrities taking photos and interacting with children. Instead, Diddy came with a 10-man security team and chose to scare away the kids instead.

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“The guy’s there with f—— 10 security guards,” White continued. “Like 10 security at a f—– kids’ event! And then they were rude to her and scared her. That’s who was listening to your f—— s—- music, okay? That’s who was listening to this.

“Are you f—— kidding me? And that’s how you’re gonna treat some girl that’s a fan and wanted a picture with you?”

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What made the story even more bizarre was Dana White’s admission that Conor McGregor apparently had his own unpleasant experience with P. Diddy years later. According to the UFC CEO, the Irishman was already a fan of the rapper before meeting him at a UFC event. But whatever interaction took place clearly changed that quickly.

“Conor McGregor, he was a P. Diddy fan,” the UFC CEO added. “Conor met him at a UFC game, I think, and wanted to punch him in the face when he met him. So, yeah.”

Given the current state of affairs around Sean Combs, the comments surely land differently. The rapper, formerly one of the most influential personalities in music and entertainment, was convicted in 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and sentenced to federal prison while appealing the conviction.

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Dana White’s criticism also carries an added layer because of Diddy’s past ties to Donald Trump, the man who saved the UFC and is now hosting the biggest MMA event in history at the White House.

Donald Trump’s history with the man Dana White hates the most

For years, Donald Trump and Sean Combs moved through the same New York celebrity circles. Long before politics, Dana White’s UFC, massive events at the White House, or federal courtrooms came into play, the two were often pictured together at events in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

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Trump even called P. Diddy a “friend” during an appearance on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2012. That friendship, however, reportedly ended when Trump entered politics. Over the years, Trump admitted publicly that Diddy became very hostile toward him after the 2016 presidential campaign began.

“I know people are thinking about it,” he told the press last year. “I know they’re thinking about it. I think people have been very close to asking. First of all, I’d look at what’s happening, and I haven’t been watching it too closely, although it’s certainly getting a lot of coverage. I haven’t seen him. I haven’t spoken to him in years.

“He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, that relationship sort of busted up, from what I read. I don’t know. He didn’t tell me that, but I’d read some little bit nasty statements in the paper all of a sudden.”

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Earlier this year, Donald Trump also revealed that the incarcerated Combs reached out in writing seeking clemency.

“(Sean Combs) Asked me for a pardon … through a letter,” he said.

However, the POTUS further revealed that he was not considering a pardon for P. Diddy. Right now, he is busy with Combs’ no. 1 hater, Dana White, in planning the UFC’s historic UFC Freedom 250 event on the White House grounds.