Dana White Sparks “Hatewatch” Rally as MMA Community Reacts to Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Mario Bautista at UFC 321

The UFC’s return to Abu Dhabi just got bigger. Dana White has announced that bantamweight standout Umar Nurmagomedov will face Mario Bautista at UFC 321 on October 25, adding another key fight to a stacked card. The announcement quickly set off a wave of excitement online, with fans commenting on how nicely the fight suits both men’s professional paths while giving them the perfect hatewatch they need.

Nurmagomedov (18-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) is hoping to make a comeback after losing his first professional fight earlier this year. But despite the loss to Merab Dvalishvili, he remains one of the division’s most promising fighters. Across the cage will be Bautista (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC), who is on an eight-fight winning streak, including decisive victories over Jose Aldo and Patchy Mix.

For many fans, the matchup exemplifies what a contender’s bout should be like. Especially since some fans find both fighters to be unbearable, as one user wrote, “Umar hatewatch vs Bautista hatewatch.” But in the end, it is the Abu Dhabi event that won, and fans did not hold back on their praise for Dana White and the UFC matchmakers.

One fan declared, “I’d bet the house this goes the distance,” while another noted, “The final quarter of the year is looking very promising right now.” Others responded with “Banger,” and “Wish it was 5 rounds.” Perhaps the most detailed praise came from a user who described it as “Perfect matchmaking; on paper an easy win for a big-name contender coming off a loss and a tough fight for a boring prospect hoping to ascend into the Top 5 at 135.”

Despite the praise for the head honcho and the fight card, it’s not as if the Twitterverse was not divided into groups of Team Nurmagomedov vs. Team Bautista. Many fans were less positive about Bautista’s chances. Some openly predicted, “Bautista is getting finished,” while others saw it as an opportunity to root against him, with one saying, “Finally, we can have a proper Bautista hatewatch.” Another admitted, “Tough fight for Mario,” highlighting the steep challenge ahead despite his current momentum.

Not everyone directed their frustration at Bautista. Some fans were skeptical of Umar Nurmagomedov as well, with one comment saying, “Rooting for Umar over Bautista is pathetic.” Another dismissed the match entirely as “two cans,” but further added that “I hope Bautista wins,” showing how divisive Umar Nurmagomedov remains despite his status as a strong contender.

Well, it surely looks like the fight has created the buzz that Dana White demanded. And why wouldn’t there be buzz? After all, this fight has really high stakes for both contenders, and the narrative just couldn’t get any better.

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Mario Bautista is one for the history books

For Umar Nurmagomedov, Abu Dhabi marks the start of his journey back. Just months ago, at UFC 299, the Dagestani fighter suffered his first professional setback against Merab Dvalishvili, losing both his undefeated record and the chance to finally hold the bantamweight title. That setback, paired with a broken hand, had fans wondering how soon he’d return.

Now, with his comeback scheduled for UFC 321, all eyes are on how he responds to adversity for the first time in his career. However, it is worth noting that Mario Bautista enters the fight riding a five-fight win streak and with the hunger of a contender who has quietly gained momentum. Bautista, with his sharp striking, great scrambling ability, and composure, is more than just a challenge for Nurmagomedov; he is a real threat.

While the oddsmakers may still favor Nurmagomedov, anyone who has seen Bautista’s recent performances knows he poses a serious threat in this main event. The stakes are undeniable. For Umar Nurmagomedov, success means redemption and a chance at a title shot, potentially setting up a rematch with Dvalishvili.

For Bautista, it’s an opportunity to force his way into the title race with the kind of breakout performance that can change careers. UFC 321 promises to be a high-stakes bout that might redefine the bantamweight division, with Abu Dhabi’s passionate crowd, Khabib Nurmagomedov in Umar’s corner, and two fighters who have everything to prove.