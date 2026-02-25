Dana White Still Catching Heat Even as White House Reportedly Bills Triple the Price of UFC Sphere

Dana White and the UFC have done big events before. One big example of it was the blazing $20 million experiment inside the Las Vegas Sphere. However, this one feels different. And no, it’s not because of the bunkers beneath the lawn, the military seating blocks, or rumors of fighters walking out from the Oval Office. It’s got something to do with the reported price tag now being attached to it.

According to a new report by Puck News, the White House card might cost “as much as $60 million” to stage, which is about three times what the promotion spent on its massive Sphere event in 2024. To help you understand, replacing the grass alone apparently costs around $700,000. And the UFC is planning to build an Octagon on the South Lawn and several temporary structures as well. So, it’s no longer just a fight card. It’s a statement. But how well has this statement been received by fight fans?

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans question Dana White’s priorities as $60M figure circulates

When the $60 million number hit social media, the reaction was instantaneous. And a loud section of fans focused on the never-ending topic of Dana White and fighter pay. “60 million, and the fighters probably get 150k-250k, probably even less than that,” wrote a fan. Another added bluntly, “But a fraction of it is fighter pay; fighters are the ones losing, not us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Others recognized the irony: “$60 million and still not doubling fighter pay is ironic.” Some went even further with sarcasm. “Damn 60m, fighters gonna get 60k 😂.” And the frustration boiled down to one simple line: “But they can’t pay their fighters lol.”

However, not everyone viewed it as hypocrisy. Some saw ambition as well. “UFC dropping $60M on a White House event shows how aggressively they’re scaling spectacle compared to the $20M Sphere spend,” a user wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Another pointed out the production leap: “That is a wild jump in production costs. If they thought the Sphere was a one-of-a-kind spectacle, imagine what three times that budget looks like on the White House lawn. Dana White is clearly going all out for this one.”

Even the jokes touched on the absurdity: “Rumor has it each fighter will be making a whopping $34k, but obviously only for this event.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Then there’s the hype crowd, who don’t care about spreadsheets. “About to be the greatest card ever 💯,” one post said. Another responded to skeptics: “PEOPLE SAID IT WOULDN’T HAPPEN, WHAT NOW LOSERSSSS. LET’S GOOO.” And probably the most interesting prediction of all: “The White House card won’t be a record breaker in money! It will break records in total world views!”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s the tension surrounding this event. Logistically, it’s a maze: 3,000 to 4,000 invited guests on the lawn, military seats reserved, potential overflow crowds on the National Mall, extensive security, and broadcast plans still being decided by Paramount+ and possibly CBS.

Dana White promised one of the most expensive undertakings in company history. Now, the reported figure has fueled both excitement and criticism. Whether it becomes a financial flex, a cultural moment, or a flashpoint for fighter pay debates, one thing is certain, the White House card is already doing what the UFC does best: getting people hyped way before the first punch is thrown.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there are reports of there being a change in the date, something that might turn the event into a Friday night freakshow rather than a Sunday showdown. But are the reports actually true? Well, Dana White has addressed the reports head-on.

Is the UFC moving White House dates?

Just when the price tag debate began to settle into predictable camps, another wrinkle emerged. According to the report by Puck News, the card may no longer take place on June 14th, but rather on June 26th. A Friday night White House fight is not exactly usual UFC territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

For an event already wrapped in spectacle, the idea of an unexpected date change simply added to the confusion. But Dana White didn’t let that rumor breathe for long, though. The UFC head honcho went straight to Instagram and shut it down in his usual tone.

“Media is so full of s—,” he said. “White House fight date is the same: Sunday, June 14th.”

No drawn-out clarification, just a blunt dismissal and a firm anchor back to the original plan. After all, the date is crucial for this one. June 14 isn’t just any day; it lines up with President Donald Trump‘s birthday and has reportedly reshuffled other high-level scheduling, including international events.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are also plans for a press conference and ceremonial weigh-ins at the Lincoln Memorial, suggesting that this is not being viewed as a flexible venue rental. Whatever the fuss about funds and logistics, Dana White is adamant about one thing: the White House card is staying exactly where it was first planted—Sunday, June 14.