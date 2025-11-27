Dana White Still Not Over His $4 Million Missed Opportunity Away From UFC

Essentials Inside The Story It'll soon be a month since the MLB's Fall Classic, but Dana White is still stuck on one deal

Dana White reveals his other collectible memorabilia

White's card collection is worth $1 million

Dana White is no stranger to striking massive deals. Earlier this year, the 56-year-old signed an eye-popping $7.7 billion broadcast agreement with Paramount to air UFC fights starting next year. But White’s deal-making extends far beyond his MMA promotion. In fact, the UFC CEO was chasing a deal worth $4 million. However, it was the one that got away, and he’s still not over it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I was in the Middle East for three weeks, and we were talking about the card,” White revealed to Topps, the New York–based giant known for producing collectibles, trading cards, and entertainment products. “(The seller) was very confident that I could get the card for four million dollars. And I said, ‘You got a deal. As soon as I land back home, I’ll do it.’

“The day I got home was game seven, they won the World Series, and then the owner of the card completely lost his mind and wanted $10 million for it. I’m out on 10.”

ADVERTISEMENT

We can understand what went down here…

Not only was the card a rare collectible of four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani, but the deal was also happening at a time when the Dodgers were in a tough World Series showdown against the underdog Toronto Blue Jays. Already, Ohtani had proven why he was a touted player in the MLB world in the series’ Game 3.

Then, he had the greatest World Series performance in Los Angeles Dodgers history when he hit two home runs and two doubles, drove in three runs, scored another three, and reached base a record nine times with four intentional walks in the Dodgers’ 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Winning a consecutive World Series title would, of course, bump the price up.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the inflated price now out of reach, White had to walk away.

But here’s the interesting thing: White is a fan of a lot of things, like taking care of his health, gambling in Las Vegas, and even shoes. However, he’s not a baseball fan. All he is, is a card collector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

So, when the interviewer asked if he was really prepared to spend $4 million on a baseball card, White didn’t budge. But given that he isn’t fond of the sport itself, he also clarified, “I’m at four. I’m nuts at four.”

For context, the most expensive Shohei Ohtani trading card to date is the Dynasty Black Logoman 1/1, which sold earlier this year for $1,067,500. If White’s deal had gone through, it would have rewritten the trading-card market. That still wouldn’t have made it the most valuable baseball card ever sold, though.

ADVERTISEMENT

That distinction belongs to a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card, graded SGC 9.5, which fetched an astonishing $12.6 million. As for the most expensive sports trading card, that honor belongs to the 2007 Upper Deck Michael Jordan-Kobe Bryant card, which went for $12.9 million.

Regardless, while Dana White may have missed out on the Ohtani card, his sports memorabilia collection remains nothing short of impressive.

ADVERTISEMENT

White showed off his memorabilia collection

Earlier this year, the UFC boss showed off his sports memorabilia collection during a segment filmed with the Nelk Boys at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. The 56-year-old led the crew to a customized wall display featuring some of the rarest and most valuable cards.

“So, I started being a card collector now. So back in the day, you’d put your cards in a safe somewhere; now they’ve built these safes where you can actually display them,” White said as he introduced the setup. He pointed out several highlights, including a prized Michael Jordan rookie and an ultra-rare Tom Brady card. The total valuation of his cards comes to roughly a million dollars!

“That’s a Jordan rookie card right there,” he noted. “The Tom Brady refractor, there’s only seven of these that exist in the world… I’ve got two Puka cards, one here, one here.”

Another notable mention in White’s collection is Jordan’s signed copy encased in a PSA slab with a grade of 9. According to White, it’s worth $5 million, but its actual value is $2.5M, as it was sold through Joopiter at the same value.

Moreover, he has everything from meteorites to samurai swords to rare boxing memorabilia in his UFC office. He also has art from Damien Hirst, and guitars signed by Red Hot Chili Peppers and Rage Against The Machine. And he’s not keeping these to himself. Back in July, he told Complex that he had bought a meteorite for David Spade as well.

It’s safe to say Dana White makes big moves not just in the UFC, but also outside of it. While he may not have gotten the Ohtani card, he clearly has plenty of others to keep himself content. What do you make of White’s obsession with trading cards?