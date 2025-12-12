Dana White Strips Promotion That Gave UFC “Greatest Welterweight Ever” of Fight Pass Privileges

Dana White has successfully turned the UFC into a billion-dollar giant that serves as the ultimate platform for MMA fighters chasing glory. For years, the UFC has relied on a network of smaller promotions to season its future stars, but in a surprising move that signals a major strategic shift, White is cutting off a major promotion.

Next year, the UFC will enter its historic Paramount+ CBS era, and many anticipated that roster changes and a seismic shift in content would be reviewed as the promotion transitions to its new broadcasting partners. However, the head honcho cutting Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) and four other MMA promotions from Fight Pass has caught everyone off guard.

Dana White ends partnership with LFA and multiple regional MMA promotions

“🚨UFC Fight Pass will cut ties with 5 regional promotions. The 5 include LFA, Unified MMA, Lux Fight League, Samourai MMA, UAE Warriors via Dylan Knostman,” popular social media account, Dovy Simu MMA, posted on X.

Each of these promotions has worked as a platform for the UFC to scout talented fighters for their roster. But it won’t be a stretch to say that LFA stood as the biggest and most-watched among them, especially by the hardcore MMA fans. After all, Kamaru Usman, who Dana White labeled “the greatest welterweight ever” at the UFC 268 post-fight presser, fought in LFA before paving his way to the UFC.

In addition, other notable fighters like Maycee Barber also came from the same promotion, and middleweight contender Gregory Rodrigues served as the LFA champ before moving into the UFC. Moreover, former NCAA champ and Jon Jones’ protege, Gable Steveson, made his debut in LFA.

Evidently, it has remained a popular MMA league outside the UFC and PFL that fans genuinely enjoy watching.

With such significant viewership now gone, it remains to be seen whether LFA signs with other streaming platforms. However, as White parted ways with several major Fight Pass partners, he made sure that two of the biggest shows of the company stayed under the new Paramount+ broadcast.

UFC boss adds DWCS and TUF to Paramount+ and CBS partnership

Dana White’s Contender Series and The Ultimate Fighter are two famous shows that not only produced prospects for the UFC, but several participants from these shows also went on to become champions.

Fighters like Sean O’Malley, Jamahal Hill, and recently Jack Della Maddalena are DWCS alumni who successfully lifted UFC gold. So, when the promotion didn’t announce the shows’ inclusion under the new broadcasting partners, it raised confusion and fear about whether these shows would continue.

Clearing that doubt, UFC CEO Dana White announced at the 2025 CCXP film festival in São Paulo, Brazil, that these two iconic shows will see their new seasons under the Paramount+ era.

“This expanded partnership, now including the two popular series focused on discovering the UFC stars of tomorrow, underscores Paramount’s commitment to delivering world-class sports experiences to global audiences. The company’s streaming service, Paramount+, is broadening its diverse offering of high-quality TV series, blockbuster movies, most-watched reality, and favorite kids’ content with one of the world’s most dynamic and influential sports franchises,” White revealed in a press release.

With two of the most popular UFC series intact, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to assume that other shows like Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight would also eventually get added to the new Paramount library, keeping UFC’s original content alive and well.

That said, as the promotion gets ready to start a new chapter, what do you think about their shift in content? Let us know in the comments section.