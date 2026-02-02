Dana White Takes Unexpected Decision on Aaron Tau After He Cheated at UFC 325 Weigh-Ins

Did Aaron Tua’s apology make a difference after his weigh-in controversy last week? While Tua apparently tried to manipulate the scale, fans awaited Dana White’s action on the same. With Tua’s fight against Namsrai Batbayar cancelled, the New Zealand fighter’s future looked in doubt. Given the UFC’s strict policies, fans were surprised by the promotion’s lenient approach in Tua’s case.

During the official weigh-ins, Aaron Tau first stepped on the scale at 122.5 pounds, 3.5 pounds under the flyweight limit. Officials quickly noticed something was off, as he appeared to pull a Daniel Cormier-towel trick. When he returned to weigh in without the curtain, he weighed 129 pounds, and the fight was immediately called off. Given the UFC’s history, many expected Dana White to react harshly, but the promotion made an unexpected decision regarding Tau.

Dana White makes decision on Aaron Tau

Aaron Tau will get a confirmed chance to make up for his mistake at UFC 325. In fact, UFC commentator John Gooden revealed during the broadcast that Tau and his opponent, Namsrai Batbayar, will be rebooked for a future fight.

After the controversy, Tua immediately apologized to everyone involved. “I need to apologize to my opponent, the UFC, my team, and my fans. Though I pushed to the end, I have one job: to make weight and fight, and I didN’T do that. I’M SORRY,” Tau wrote on Instagram.

The New Zealander, now 11-1 and training at Israel Adesanya’s City Kickboxing gym, had already made waves in the XFC promotion before entering the UFC. However, his journey to the Octagon was far from easy. Aaron Tau first competed in the DWCS in 2024 but lost to Elijah Smith in a bantamweight bout.

Then, the following summer, he seized another opportunity in the Asia-Pacific region of the Road to UFC series, a pathway that led directly to a UFC contract. By defeating Rio Tirto and then Shuai Yin, the Kiwi finally earned his UFC spot. During his final Road to UFC outing, Aaron Tau took things for granted, and after officials canceled his fight. For now, the UFC has not yet announced Aaron Tau’s next fight.

Considering the fight was supposed to take place at the prelims of UFC 325, the UFC and Co. might have avoided taking serious action as they did in Arman Tsarukyan’s case. Tsarukyan had pulled out of a main event fight against Islam Makhachev at the last moment siding back injury, while White claimed the Armenian failed to make weight. With the lightweight title fight on the verge on cancellation, White was left disappointed as he mentioned putting Tsarukyan back in line for lightweight title contention. Still, he does not hold personal grudges against the Armenian fighter.

UFC CEO responds to claims of disliking Arman Tsarukyan

Russian-Armenian star Arman Tsarukyan has emerged as one of the UFC lightweight division’s brightest talents. However, past actions, including a fan altercation at UFC 300 and withdrawing from a 2025 title fight, have caused headaches for Dana White and the promotion. Although he cited a back injury, Tsarukyan actually missed weight, which led the UFC to give the title shot to Paddy Pimblett and sparked speculation that White might personally dislike him.

However, Dana White later put those rumors to rest.

“He’s here. You know what I didn’t do? We haven’t cut him. We’re not sideways with him. We don’t dislike him,” White told The MacLife. “It’s not like I’ve confronted Arman. And you know, Arman’s a man. He knows how this played out. He knows how it all went down behind the scenes. We all f—–g know.”

White signaled that things were moving in Arman Tsarukyan’s favor. The fighter hinted at developments behind the scenes and confirmed that the UFC has upgraded his contract. On top of that, Tsarukyan suggested he could challenge for the title before the year ends.

What do you think? When will the promotion hand him his next title shot? Share your thoughts below.