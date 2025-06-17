Dana White Targets $2B Renovated Arena as 83,000 Fans Brace for Ilia Topuria Fight

At UFC 308 (Abu Dhabi), Dana White said: “I wanna to go to Spain as bad as Spain wants us to come… If I have to go to a stadium, I will”.

Despite transforming the UFC into a global billion-dollar empire, CEO Dana White shows no signs of slowing down. In his mind, there are still uncharted territories to conquer—regions where the UFC has yet to plant its flag. In recent years, the promotion has expanded aggressively into markets like Canada, Brazil, China, and Russia. Just last year, it marked a major milestone in the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia rising as a key destination alongside Abu Dhabi, the UFC’s trusted hub for over a decade.

Now, the focus shifts eastward once again. The UFC is preparing to make its debut in Azerbaijan, with a historic event scheduled for June 21 at Baku’s iconic Crystal Hall. However, the timing is not without complications. Ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel cast a shadow over the event, especially given Azerbaijan’s close proximity to the Iranian border.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yet, in true Dana White fashion, the challenges only seem to fuel his ambition. There’s still one goal, one itch he can’t ignore—something he’s determined to achieve before he considers the job done. So, what is it that still drives the UFC CEO?

AD

Dana White echoed Ilia Topuria’s dream

“We’ve never been to Spain, so we’re gonna go to Spain,” said Dana White last year, echoing the long-standing dream of former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. It was a vision ‘El Matador’ voiced ahead of his title clash with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298—a night that saw him knock out the Australian star and claim championship gold.

Following his victory, Topuria confirmed that his first title defense would take place in Madrid. But since then, that dream has been stuck in limbo. The main roadblock? Scheduling conflicts between Dana White and Madrid authorities. Ilia Topuria’s coach revealed that event organizers have already booked all arenas in Madrid for 2025, and the UFC refuses to host a pay-per-view in a stadium.

As a result, UFC Spain continues to face delays. As a result, UFC Spain continues to face delays. Still, Dana White hasn’t given up hope. In a recent interview with 14-year-old reporter Jazzy from Jazzy’s World TV, he was asked if there were any personal goals he still hopes to achieve. the Bossman responded:

“I would say that the goal I still have is to continue taking the UFC to places it’s never been—bring the live events there. You know, we still haven’t been to Spain. It’s crazy that we haven’t been to Spain yet. Once we go to Spain and many other places, I’ll feel like I’ve achieved my goal. I’ll know I’ve made it when the UFC has literally held a live event in every country all over the world.”

You might be wondering why the UFC couldn’t just host the event in another Spanish city like Barcelona. Well, there’s more to the story. Ilia Topuria has always been a proud supporter of Madrid, which reportedly led to tensions with local authorities in Barcelona. On top of that, security concerns made Dana White and his team hesitant to move forward with organizing an event in Spain.

Now, with the Georgian-Spanish standout having already defended his title once and subsequently vacating the belt, he seems to have lost interest in fighting in Spain altogether.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why Topuria has stepped away from White’s global UFC vision

Ilia Topuria may have been born in Germany to Georgian parents but it’s Spain that has always held his heart. It was in Spain that the 28-year-old former champion began his fighting journey, working his way up through the regional MMA circuit. It’s also where he earned recognition, built his legacy, and developed a devoted fan base. Given how much Spain has given him, ‘El Matador’ has long wanted to return the favor — especially to his hometown of Alicante.

After capturing the UFC featherweight title, successfully defending it, and later vacating the belt to pursue two-division glory, Ilia Topuria remained firm in one wish: to bring a UFC event to Spanish soil. He pushed for it last year, but logistical hurdles stood in the way. Addressing the issue during a press conference, Topuria explained,

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It’s because of the agreement the UFC has with ESPN, the scheduling issue, because if they bring a numbered event to Spain, it would have to be at 4AM or 5AM to be prime time on US television, so I don’t see it as very feasible to have everyone on their feet at 4AM or 5AM. Even as an athlete, I don’t see myself competing at that time.”

Given these challenges, UFC Spain seems unlikely for 2025. However, hope remains. With the UFC’s broadcasting deal with ESPN nearing its end, Dana White & Co. may explore new partnerships that could finally make this dream a reality. Stay tuned.