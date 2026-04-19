Dana White Teases Conor McGregor’s UFC Return Announcement

Will Conor McGregor actually come back? That’s been the burning question ever since ‘The Notorious’s ambitious UFC White House return fizzled out. However, fans got some hope back after rumors of the former two-division champion landing the headlining spot at UFC International Fight Week started making rounds. Still, there wasn’t much coming from the promotion about their marquee star’s return until Dana White teased an update today.

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At the UFC Winnipeg post-fight press conference, the head honcho told reporters that he is having positive talks with Conor McGregor and will soon announce the Irishman’s comeback once they finalize the deal.

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“It’s looking good,” Dana White stated. “Believe me, once we get a deal done with him, we will announce it.”

For those who don’t know, Conor McGregor and the UFC have been locked in a contract tussle for some time. A few months ago, the former champion claimed his current deal with the UFC was “void,” despite having two fights left after his loss to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout at UFC 264 in 2021. At the time, the promotion was still with ESPN, operating on a pay-per-view model that granted him PPV points in addition to his base pay.

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However, in the five years since that clash, the promotion has shifted away from the traditional PPV model, adopting a subscription-based structure under the $7.7 billion broadcasting deal with Paramount. In that scenario, McGregor’s previous ESPN deal, which included PPV revenue-sharing clauses, does not align with the new system. As a result, the former two-division champion has been working to renegotiate terms under the updated structure, a process that has not been entirely smooth.

McGregor has not explicitly detailed any major roadblocks in negotiations, but he once hinted on X that he might need assistance from Ari Emanuel, the head of TKO Group Holdings, to finalize a new deal. Meanwhile, Dana White has remained confident that the former two-division titleholder will fight under the UFC banner again. As the UFC president finally offered a positive update after a brief turmoil, the Irishman echoed a similar sentiment with a social media post.

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“I’m coming back to do what I do. Knock people out for my money,” McGregor wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself hitting pads with coach Owen Roddy.

Now, with a positive update from White, it appears increasingly likely that the MMA world could see ‘The Notorious’ back in action soon. But, according to a UFC legend, that return may not happen on the rumored date or against the expected opponent.

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Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor won’t return at International Fight Week

Talking about Conor McGregor’s return, prominent journalist Ariel Helwani stated that the former UFC champion could return during International Fight Week, currently targeted for July 11 at UFC 329. Helwani also suggested that Max Holloway is a front-runner to face the Irishman in a rematch, having lost their first meeting back in 2013.

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With so much development, fans began to believe that ‘The Notorious’ comeback during fight week is inevitable. Yet, Chael Sonnen poured cold water on those plans, claiming that McGregor will neither return in July nor face Holloway next. Instead, ‘The Bad Guy’ speculated that the Irish star could make his comeback at Madison Square Garden.

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“I do not think he’s gonna fight International Fight Week,” Sonnen said during a Q&A session on his YouTube channel. “I do believe that Conor wants to return. I believe he’s going to return. I believe the most likely date, if we look at the calendar right now, and this is a guess because many people are saying International Fight Week.

“I think if you look at the calendar as is, what spot do you insert McGregor into? I believe November at Madison Square Garden is currently the leading proposition.”

The UFC typically stacks its MSG cards in October or November with marquee names, so it would not be surprising if McGregor’s return is positioned there, especially to echo his iconic performance against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

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Whether McGregor’s return is positioned for International Fight Week or a marquee MSG card, the positive negotiations signal that the sport’s biggest star is finally on his way back.