Dana White to Reportedly Improve UFC White House Card After Mixed Response

Dana White ended the anticipation around the White House event during the UFC 326 broadcast. Two of the biggest UFC stars, Ilia Topuria and Alex Pereira, would headline the Freedom 250 card, which is a dream scenario for every fan. However, with all the glory, the card is also receiving some underwhelming responses, especially regarding how the UFC matchmade the undercard. But now, the head honcho is reportedly going to fix it.

According to prominent journalist Ariel Helwani, Dana White is aiming to add one more fight to the lineup, which would take the overall bout count to seven for the June 14 event.

“I’m told that they may add one more by the time it’s all said and done,” Helwani said during his show. “Maybe one more, but that would be it. So, let’s see, they may end with this, six fights, and they may add one more,” he added.

To be fair, even though Dana White predicted six fights for the UFC White House event, he always kept a little extra room for another fight. Even during the Piers Morgan interview, the UFC CEO said that it’s going to be 6–7 fights, and reportedly, there was another fight scheduled for the event, which fell apart just 24 hours before the announcement.

Well, the head honcho maintained complete secrecy about what that fallen fight was. However, fans started speculating that it could be an Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria bout that got scrapped. Then again, White completely shut down the rumors, revealing that it wasn’t the case. So, since the UFC had ‘El Matador’ as part of their original plans, we can assume that the scrapped fight was the seventh fight of the lot.

As confirmed by White, Justin Gaethje was booked for the main event of the WHC against Topuria for the undisputed lightweight championship after the cancelled fight. While Jon Jones mentioned being in negotiations for the card, the UFC announced Pereira vs Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight championship. Apart from the main and co-main events, the card features Sean O’ Malley vs. Aeimann Zahabi, Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler, Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukausand Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia in the undercard.

Now, as Dana White is positive about adding another scrap to the Freedom 250 lineup, the promotion is expected to unveil it soon. But before we get to see the bout, two stellar fights that can elevate the entire event.

2 fights Dana White can include as the 7th fight for UFC White House

Honestly, there are some good options that fans would like to see as the seventh fight on June 14. But other than stylistically fun matchups, some real stakes should be attached to the scraps as well. And there are two fights that can definitely fulfill those parameters. For starters, White can definitely look forward to Jorge Masvidal vs. Nick Diaz.

During the buildup to the UFC’s marquee event, many expected the promotion to book matchups that catered to the OG fans of the sport. However, the UFC disappointed fans when it announced the card without any classic fights. Now, as Dana White looks to restructure the lineup by adding another bout, he should consider booking the Masvidal vs Diaz matchup that fans previously rumored for the event. If not, the promotion still has another stellar option.

From Conor McGregor to Jon Jones, many fighters have played their cards to feature on the event, and the fans have also supported their participation. But Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson’s chances to fight at the White House flew under the radar like a paper plane.

The veteran welterweight wanted to hang up his gloves at the White House event, and also called out Colby Covington for a fight, providing a tailor-made showdown. Still, Dana White didn’t seem to consider this welterweight a possibility since he didn’t mention it. Yet the chance has shown up once again to put together this fight.

That said, which fight would you want to watch as the seventh bout for the White House event? Let us know in the comments section below.