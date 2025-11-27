Dana White Told to Betray Conor McGregor in UFC White House Twist Amid Renewed Khabib Rivalry

The UFC White House event is still seven months away, but the buildup has already become a major challenge for UFC CEO Dana White. Active fighters like Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev are pushing to get on the card, while global superstars such as Conor McGregor and Jon Jones are also eyeing their chance to compete. The lineup is nowhere near final, yet White has already made one thing very clear: this historic card is open to almost anyone except Jones.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Dana White’s frustration was evident as he pointed to Jon Jones’ unreliable track record. “You know what, I’m not going to do it.” With that statement, Bones’ hopes of appearing at the White House event slipped even further. White appears far more comfortable offering Conor McGregor a spot than to Jones. And while the situation remains uncertain, boxing star Ryan Garcia inserted himself into the mix and stirred up even more drama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Garcia picks Jon Jones over Conor McGregor as the safer bet for UFC White House event

A few months ago, the now-retired Jon Jones pushed for a spot on a UFC card, but Dana White immediately shut down the possibility. White recalled how ‘Bones’ let him down by refusing to fight Tom Aspinall, choosing instead to walk away and leave the promotion to face criticism. Since that incident, White has decided not to trust Jones again.

Recently, when the media asked Dana White who is “more reliable,” Jon Jones or Conor McGregor, the UFC president sided with McGregor, saying, “Conor’s been that guy.” Meanwhile, the Irishman reignited his rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov through a heated social media dispute over Khabib’s traditional papakha hats, a digital gift made in collaboration with Telegram that sold for $4.35 million.

Despite his close ties with Conor McGregor, Ryan Garcia takes a different view, considering Jon Jones the safer choice. “I would say Jon is more reliable for sure,” Garcia told Covers.com. He noted that ‘Bones’ has competed more recently and argued that the heavyweight’s push for better pay is understandable. Calling Jones “probably the greatest UFC fighter of all time,” Garcia insisted the champion deserves to headline the White House event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Conor McGregor and Ryan Garcia were once on good terms, their relationship soured last year when McGregor criticized Garcia over alleged PED use. In contrast, Garcia’s friendship with Jon Jones has flourished, recently highlighted on social media as the duo promoted the “Dirty Boxing” event together. Even though UFC CEO Dana White has yet to give Jones the green light, the New Mexican star seems ready to put his stardom on the line for the White House event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Jon Jones ready to take the undercard spotlight instead of main event

Jon Jones is seeking to make amends for his past mistakes, including the one with UFC CEO Dana White. White, who was once one of Bones’ biggest supporters, stood by him over the years. He even promoted him as the pound-for-pound number one fighter despite criticism from parts of the MMA world. While Jones has leveraged the trust his boss placed in him.

Despite being considered one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, Jon Jones is still working to secure a spot on the White House event. He is targeting a “champ vs. champ” showdown with light heavyweight kingpin Alex Pereira. When a fan asked whether he would fight Alex Pereira under non-title conditions or accept a non-headlining position on the White House card, Jones answered without hesitation. “Absolutely,” he replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

When explicitly asked about Alex Pereira, he added, “It’s a little bit out of my hands. I’m getting in shape, I’m lean and completely capable of hopping into a training camp. I guess time will tell. Either way, life is good.”

Even without the UFC’s green light, what do you think lies ahead for Jon Jones’ return? Do you see him competing at the White House event on June 14, 2026? Share your thoughts with us.