Dana White Told to Cancel $750M Plan as Mikey Musumeci’s UFC BJJ Update Sparks Fan Frenzy

Dana White has been pretty vocal about the growth of his slap-fighting promotion, Power Slap. He claims it’s doing big numbers on social media, with the UFC CEO claiming it has edged past other sports leagues in 2023, like the NBA and NFL, just to name a few. However, fans seem to have had just enough of the $750 million worth slap-fighting endeavor. And guess what? The community has a vested interest in another one of the 55-year-old’s endeavors.

BJJ phenom Mikey Musumeci joined the UFC late last year with the mission of bringing order to the grappling scene. “I could really spread and grow our sport of jiu-jitsu to the world,” said the 29-year-old when he signed with Dana White’s promotion. Well, the first step towards the UFC CEO’s endeavor in the grappling world started with UFC BJJ: Road To The Title.

The show is similar to The Ultimate Fighter, but instead of fighters, there are two grappling coaches with a team of grappling contenders. Mikey Musumeci is the coach, along with Rerisson Gabriel, and so far, there have been two episodes released on the UFC’s official website and YouTube channel, amassing more than half a million views combined in less than 48 hours.

The fans seem to be totally invested in the UFC BJJ series and have made their intentions clear about their expectations from Dana White. The bottom line is that they don’t want to see the grappling endeavor get bigger, but, of course, at the expense of Power Slap. Here’s what they had to say.

UFC BJJ over Power Slap, fans tell Dana White

Mikey Musumeci is a unique personality in the martial arts world. He has his fair share of fans, so maybe Dana White should start investing in him and his sport, just like he does with the UFC and even Power Slap fighters. While the UFC is the holy grail of martial arts, the fans don’t see any value in the slap-fighting venture. They want the CEO to put all the attention and resources he puts into his $750 million Power Slap league into Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. “Can we cancel all of Power Slap and give that budget to this show instead?” As one fan commented on the most recent UFC BJJ episode on YouTube, another said, “This is way better than power slap.”



Similarly, another fan added, “So stoked for this series! Cancel powerslap and fund this more asap,” echoing the same sentiment. Then again, the fans’ feelings about Dana White’s Power Slap have not changed since its inception in 2023. They just won’t stop taking a dig at the UFC CEO’s secondary promotion. “It is actually incredible how much better this is than the Power Slap crap,” a YouTube user added. Well, on the bright side, White has a real gem at his hand with UFC BJJ because it is receiving the interest that it needs to grow.

With competitions like ADCC and CJI, fans believe submission grappling was bound to be a success in the UFC. “Dana, this is what you should have been focusing on before Power Slap. Great show so far though.” Furthermore, fans are in love with the matchmaking of the grappling contest on the Mikey Musumeci-led show. It appears to have produced great action for the fans, and they seem to want more. As one YouTube user commented, “This was really good. Matches are insane,” another urged Dana White and Co. to release episodes with longer durations. “Can you make longer videos please.”



Well, it’s a bittersweet update for Dana White, but a great one for grapplers around the world. It remains to be seen what lies ahead for UFC BJJ in the future, but do you think this is the UFC CEO’s next big combat sports endeavor, and that too, over boxing? Drop your comments below.