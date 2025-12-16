Dana White Told to Pick a Lane as His Francis Ngannou Stories Highlight Hypocrisy

Dana White doesn’t usually blur his lines. When a relationship ends in the UFC, it is loud and clear. Francis Ngannou‘s exit initially followed a predictable pattern. Contract dispute, and then frustration among the general public. A champion walked away as the promotion continued without him. Despite its chaotic nature, the plot seemed settled until a few weeks ago.

However, the conflict has reappeared unexpectedly, but not through Ngannou. Instead, it came from Dana White himself when his account of a previous altercation began to change. Ariel Helwani stepped in, not to accuse, but to listen intently. And when the words were replayed side by side, the difference became hard to ignore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariel Helwani calls out Dana White’s change in tone

Ariel Helwani did not exaggerate it. He just stated what many people were already sensing. “Does the story change a little bit?” Helwani asked on the Ariel Helwani Show. “Feels like the story changed a little bit. I mean, there is some touching involved, but it seems like a little less.” The question lingered because it did not require an answer. The contrast spoke for itself.

The previous version was sharp and confrontational. The UFC CEO reported that Francis Ngannou once grabbed him by the shirt and pushed him back into an office. It ended with a distinct line in the sand. “Dude, get your f—— hands off of me.” It was presented as a moment of revelation. One reason why bridges couldn’t be repaired.

However, the newer version softened the edges. The grab became a hand on the chest. The aggression became a misunderstanding. “It’s not like Francis came in here and was, like, physical,” White explained. This is the same incident. The same frustration. Different weights.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, Ariel Helwani circled back to the missing pieces. “And what about the, uh, ‘get your f—— hands off of me’ part?” he asked, almost nonchalantly. “Anyway, not, I guess, all that important.” Except, it was. What has not changed, according to him, is Dana White’s stance on the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“In the end, it sounds like he’s not interested in bringing him back. No surprise there,” he stated. But if you believe the hypocrisy ended there, you couldn’t be more wrong. Because right after claiming that Dana White’s intention of keeping ‘The Predator’ away from the UFC is firm, another piece of footage of the head honcho made the combat analyst question himself.

White’s 2023 claim on Francis Ngannou backfires on his own stance

That’s where Ariel Helwani dug deeper, not through speculation, but by rewinding the footage. He brought up Dana White’s statements from January 2023 and played them uninterrupted. The contrast was jarring. “What is going on?” Helwani asked, evidently puzzled. In today’s interviews, the UFC CEO maintains he has wanted Francis Ngannou gone for years. However, back then, he was standing on a podium saying the exact opposite.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2023, Dana White outlined an offer that would have made Francis Ngannou the highest-paid heavyweight in UFC history. White stated that he was offering Ngannou more than Brock Lesnar, Cain Velasquez, and anyone who had ever held the heavyweight belt. That was not the language of relief or indifference. That was language for retention.

Ariel Helwani spelled out the discrepancy clearly. “Which is it?” Helwani asked. “Did they offer him the biggest deal ever, or did he want to get rid of him seven years ago?” The question landed not as an accusation, but rather as a logical dead end that could not be explained away by tone or timing.

That moment reframed all that had gone before it. If Dana White actually wanted ‘The Predator’ gone, the record does not reflect that. If he wished to keep him, the current situation would become harder to reconcile. Helwani did not say Dana White was lying. He did not need to. By juxtaposing the past and the present, he highlighted the conflict between control and convenience.