Dana White & UFC Make Heartfelt $15,000+ Donation to MMA Video Editor’s Widow and Family

Essentials Inside The Story Dana White and UFC Step Up

Who was Abdur Rob Subhan?

How much did the UFC donate?

Dana White & Co. may have a reputation for cutting corners on fighter salaries, but when the MMA world calls for support, the UFC and its CEO step up without hesitation. Just before the New Year, the MMA community mourned MMA Junkie video editor Abdur Rob Subhan, also known as Abby, who died on December 29, 2025, at the age of 45 due to complications from a heart attack.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After dedicating over a decade to the MMA industry and serving as the man behind the camera, Abby became a well-known personality in the community. Supporters quickly launched an online donation campaign for his family, raising around 55,000 pounds. Additionally, the UFC and Dana White contributed generously to support the family during this difficult time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dana White and UFC step in to support the family of a late MMA video editor

“Thank you @danawhite and the @ufc team 🙏 Here’s the link once more for anyone in a position to make a contribution,” MMA internet personality Chamatkar Sandu posted on X.

Screenshots reveal that Dana White leads the donation campaign, contributing 7,418 pounds, while the UFC Foundation added 5,934 pounds, bringing their combined total to more than 15,000 dollars. The MMA community has actively supported Abby’s cause. So far, they have raised 42,361 pounds, leaving just a little more to reach the 55,000-pound goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in Hounslow, West England, Abby set the standard for video coverage in combat sports over the years, working tirelessly behind the camera. After his passing, he left behind three children and his wife, Charlotte.

Over the past year, Dana White and the UFC actively supported multiple charity initiatives, they helped MMA and wrestling legend Ben Askren, who suffered a staph infection that led to pneumonia and double lung failure, putting him in a coma. After a successful lung transplant, Askren now thrives, thanks in part to generous contributions from Dana White, Jake Paul, and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Dana White honors UFC’s late editorial voice through generous charitable contributions

Few voices in combat sports leave a lasting mark. Athletes come and go, and belts change hands, yet voices like Joe Rogan and Jon Anik endure, telling the stories that truly matter. One of those voices, Thomas Gerbasi, the UFC’s unofficial encyclopedia, passed away last year.

Before that, Gerbasi gave fans a lasting gift: his book Boxing: The Greatest Fighters, released just weeks ago. The book chronicles the sagas of legendary fighters, ensuring fans can continue to enjoy their stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before his passing, Gerbasi guided Jon Anik, who prepared to commentate on the Canelo vs. Crawford boxing match. Since Anik specializes in MMA and knows less about boxing, Gerbasi helped him navigate this new arena. “Along with that, Dana White later made sure fans knew about and properly honored Gerbasi’s legacy after his passing.

“I heard that Dana White bought a hundred of these books and it’s fantastic,” Jon Anik told Bruce Buffer.

How do you feel about Dana White and the UFC supporting charitable causes, even though they sometimes handle fighter pay controversially? Do you think critics judge them fairly? Share your thoughts below.