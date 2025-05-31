Dana White Under Added Pressure as UFC Hit With Another Class Action Lawsuit

Dana White has built the UFC into a global juggernaut worth $11.3 billion. But now, that empire is under fire again. After settling for $375 million in a lawsuit for allegedly suppressing fighter pay, the UFC faces another legal storm. And this time, it’s not just about those wearing the promotion’s gloves.

In a fresh filing, former UFC fighter and current PFL athlete Phil Davis has raised the stakes. According to the new lawsuit, Davis has claimed that the UFC’s grip on the sport hurts everyone, not just its own roster.

Dana White and the UFC’s legal troubles continue with the latest lawsuit

In an update on Instagram, shared by ‘Knockout Alerts’, it was revealed, “Filed by Phil Davis, the lawsuit claims the UFC’s monopoly stranglehold is hurting all fighters, even those not under contract, by limiting opportunities and driving down pay across the entire MMA landscape.”

So what makes this lawsuit different? Unlike the Cung Le v. Zuffa case, which focused on fighters from 2010 to 2017 and ended in a multi-million-dollar payout, Davis’ suit is seeking something else entirely: change. The suit is filed by Berger Montague, the same law firm that secured the settlement for the Le vs. Zuffa case.

The lawsuit claims, “the UFC’s scheme impairs professional MMA promotions like PFL in their ability to attract a critical mass of top-level MMA fighters necessary to compete with the UFC at the top tier of the sport of professional MMA, and otherwise substantially forecloses competition in the markets relevant to this case.”

They don’t want a check. They want an injunction that could upend the very structure of UFC contracts and allow fighters to freely move after one year. Essentially, they’re asking, what if fighters could finally breathe? Phil Davis, in his own statement, confessed, “I am proud to stand up for professional MMA fighters to unlock the UFC’s stranglehold on the entire sport.”

According to the lawsuit, that grip prevents other promotions, like PFL, from attracting enough top-tier talent to compete on a level playing field. Lead attorney Eric Cramer made the goal clear: “We intend to prove that the UFC engaged in a predatory scheme… impairing the careers and pay not just of the UFC’s own fighters, but also of professional MMA fighters like Mr. Davis competing for MMA promotions across the MMA industry.”

This new case is part of a growing legal saga. While the Le lawsuit settled earlier this year, another, Johnson v. Zuffa, is still moving through the courts, covering fighters from 2017 to the present. And just before Davis filed, former UFC light heavyweight Misha Cirkunov stepped up with a separate suit of his own, challenging the most recent and restrictive UFC contracts.

Former UFC light heavyweight adds his voice to the legal storm against UFC and White

On May 23, Misha Cirkunov filed an antitrust lawsuit aimed straight at the fine print of the contracts the UFC and Dana White offer. But here’s the twist: Cirkunov isn’t just fighting for himself. He’s taking on the fight for all the UFC athletes who signed those restrictive deals after July 1, 2017. That includes a group locked out of the ongoing Johnson v. Zuffa lawsuit, which targets UFC practices from 2017 to the present.

Why? Because the UFC claims some of those fighters forfeited their right to sue as a group. According to the lawsuit, “Although Plaintiff disagrees with Defendants’ position… Cirkunov brings this case on behalf of those UFC Fighters… who signed a contract with Zuffa LLC that contained a clause purporting to require disputes… to be submitted to individual arbitration… and/or a clause purporting to waive any right to participate in a class action.”

What’s the endgame? Two things. First, to get damages for the fighters who’ve been stuck under these contracts. And second, to kill off those clauses in future deals.

Now, with Phil Davis and Misha Cirkunov both stepping into the legal octagon, the UFC is under tight scrutiny. One fighter wants to loosen the UFC’s grip on the entire industry. The other wants to rip out the roots of arbitration and silence clauses that have kept many fighters in check. Will these lawsuits spark real change, or will they be swept into the UFC and Dan White’s growing list of costly legal battles? What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!