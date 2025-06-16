Dana White Unveils Next UFC Destination 7,000+ Miles Away With 1.4 Billion People

Dana White loves bringing violence to fans across the globe. Mexico has already become a staple, with the UFC visiting multiple times a year. Fight Island in Abu Dhabi remains another go-to destination. Canada is also back on the radar, with the company starting to bring its top stars there more frequently. Australia has also been getting its shine. Thanks to the growing popularity of champions like Alexander Volkanovski and rising stars like Jack Della Maddalena.

These are some of the countries where Dana White and the UFC have already established a strong market presence. Recently, they’ve spread their wings even further with the announcement of UFC Baku. Marking their entrance into the West Asian and Eastern European scene. But White isn’t stopping there. The UFC head honcho has also been eyeing Asia, with China reportedly on the radar for a major event this August.

Dana White confirms UFC’s return to China this August

August is already stacked with the blockbuster showdown between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev for the middleweight title at UFC 319. But Dana White isn’t slowing down. He’s confirmed that on August 17th, the promotion will return to China. Pushing the UFC’s global reach even deeper into the largest market in Asia. With over a billion people, the country holds massive potential to deliver significant viewership.

White told Jazzy’s world TV, “I’m going on a big tour of China in August. The Government is going to take me around, we’re making moves over there. We’re still a relatively young company, we’re only 25 years old since I’ve been into it. We’re still young and we’re still growing.”

For the unversed, the UFC has already scheduled a Fight Night event in Shanghai on August 28. It will mark the promotion’s second visit to the city—and the first since UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs. Gastelum back in November 2017. A light heavyweight clash between Johnny Walker and Zhang Mingyang is rumored to headline the card. But that’s not all. Dana White has also set his sights on another country that boasts a growing pool of champions!

White eyes Georgia for a future UFC event

Georgia has also emerged as a hotbed of talent that’s been turning heads in the UFC. Current bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has become the poster boy for the country’s growing passion for MMA. And let’s not forget former featherweight champ Ilia Topuria, who is Spanish citizen. But, proudly carries the Georgian flag alongside the Spanish, every time he steps into the Octagon.

Dana White has now revealed that he’s already in talks with the Georgian Sports Minister to bring a stellar UFC event to Georgian soil. Continuing his interview with Jazzy’s World TV, the UFC boss said, “We’re still continuing to build the sport. I was just in another room over there with the Sports Minister of Georgia. Not Atlanta, Georgia—I’m talking about Georgia the country. And we’ve never been there before.”

That’s definitely great news for UFC fans around the world, as they might soon get to see their favorite fighters battle it out in a brand-new location. It would also give local talents a golden opportunity to showcase their skills on the biggest stage in MMA. The European market is already thriving, with the UFC making yearly stops in England.

That leaves Asia and Africa as some of the last major regions still relatively untapped. With that being said, what country do you think would host the best UFC event? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!