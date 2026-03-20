Dana White Urged to Cut Luana Carolina for Causing “Awful Situation” at UFC London

Before UFC London takes place at the O2 Arena, fans had their eyes locked on the weigh-ins. While most went smoothly, Luana Carolina missing the bantamweight limit against Melissa Mullins by 8 lbs spiraled everything into chaos.

At the weigh-ins, ‘The Dread’ definitely disappointed everyone by coming in at 144 pounds for a women’s bantamweight non-title bout, while her opponent, Melissa Mullins, was on point. Although the Englishwoman also has a history of missing weight before, she ended up hitting the scale at 136 lbs and immediately broke down in tears. The entire scenario was tough to watch, and veteran journalist Ariel Helwani called it straight up awful.

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“Mullins on the left is in tears making weight,” Helwani wrote on X. “Carolina on the right misses by 8 lbs. Fight canceled. Awful situation,” he added.

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For the unversed, the Brazilian has now failed to make weight for the third time in her UFC career, and some fans might not find her latest miss that surprising. Previously, Carolina’s last two misses came in the flyweight division, and the promotion allowed her to compete on both occasions.

As a result, the promotion scrapped the bout, enraging fans as they demanded Dana White cut the Brazilian from the roster. Most of all, ‘The Dread’s opponent, Melissa Mullins, seemed disappointed at not being able to fight in front of her home crowd.

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“I made weight and it was definitely a harder cut than I expected!” ‘No Mess’ wrote on her Instagram. “My opponent missed weight by 8 lbs officially, and although we agreed to take the fight, the commission used by the UFC were not happy and have pulled the fight from the card. All my hard work wasted and the opportunity to fight on my home turf stolen from me. To perform on the very best platform taken in moments. Guys, make some noise please and help me get back out fighting on a card ASAP!”

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“I did not know Luana was going to miss weight until after I had stepped on the scales. I had tears of joy in making weight because it was a lot harder compared to last time,” she added.

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Now, with a lot of disappointment coming Luana Carolina’s way, fans have started questioning the Brazilian’s work ethic and are demanding Dana White release her from the UFC.

Fans want Dana White to cut Luana Carolina after UFC London weight miss

One angry fan wrote, “Carolina needs to be cut. If she can’t even be disciplined to make 135, as a former flyweight, then yeah, chopping block. Sad for Mullins. Hopefully, she can be rebooked quickly.” Another disappointed user echoed the sentiment, writing, “Cut Carolina on the spot, that’s not even an attempt at making weight.”

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Well, the UFC has yet to say anything about the canceled UFC London fight, but there is a chance they might take action after this massive miss. For those who don’t know, there have been similar cases in the past where fighters faced consequences for failing to make weight. Remember last year’s UFC 321? Dana White and Co. fired Bryan Battle after he missed the middleweight limit against Nursulton Ruziboev by four pounds. So, we already have a recent example.

Another fan asked, “8 lbs is a lot, is this fight still going ahead?” The answer is no, the UFC canceled the fight right after the weigh-ins. But that also raised an interesting question as one user asked, “Does Dana pay in these situations?”

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Typically, a UFC fighter who misses weight forfeits a percentage of their purse to the opponent who made weight. However, if the bout is scrapped, the promotion may still compensate fighters with show money, depending on the circumstances.

Lastly, a fan questioned why Mullins was emotional, writing, “Why Melissa crying? And Luana is unprofessional.” To be fair, weight cutting is a seriously draining process, and ‘No Mess’ has experienced those struggles. So once she finally made weight, her emotions kicked in, especially after losing the chance to fight in front of her home crowd despite going through the entire process.

That said, what do you think? Should the UFC release Luana Carolina for missing weight? Let us know in the comments section below.