Dana White Urged to Ditch Justin Gaethje and Book Ilia Topuria Super Fight Before Time Runs Out

The margin for error in the UFC lightweight division just shrank, even after a clear win. That tension sharpened Saturday night, when Justin Gaethje defeated Paddy Pimblett by unanimous decision at the first Paramount+ CBS headliner, positioning himself for a lightweight title unification. But as ‘The Highlight’s title unification clash against ‘El Matador’ later this year continues to build hype, a UFC 325 star believes there is another fight Dana White should consider while there is still time.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

UFC 325 co-main event fighter Dan Hooker, who is set to face Benoit Saint Denis in Sydney, believes the UFC should seriously consider matching champion Ilia Topuria against the No. 1 contender Arman Tsarukyan while both are still in their prime. According to ‘The Hangman,’ the two lightweight stars are operating at peak level right now, and if the fight does not happen soon, both could lose momentum later in their careers. For that reason, the Kiwi fighter wants Dana White to ditch the interim champion Justin Gaethje and book the Topuria vs. Tsarukyan clash instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Hooker Urges Dana White to Book Ilia Topuria vs Arman Tsarukyan Before Time Runs Out

“I don’t know why we’re not seeing Ilia vs Arman, right? We gotta have this. We gotta do this. I like Gaethje, we gotta do this. The sport is all about timing. Momentum. And Arman’s in his physical peak, Ilia’s in his physical peak. We want to see the guys who are on streaks, who are having their moment, compete against each other at this time. If we sit around and wait long enough, one day Ilia will not have that momentum. Guys can get clipped, and they lose that momentum,” Hooker said at the UFC 325 media day.

While Hooker’s argument centers on timing and momentum, the reality of the lightweight title picture remains far more complicated. At present, the Armenian contender sits atop the lightweight rankings and defended his position by defeating the Kiwi at UFC Qatar. Still, Dana White has largely dismissed his status, pointing to ‘Ahalkalakets’ withdrawal from UFC 311.

On the other side, the lightweight champion is eyeing a return around June and has already made it clear that he plans to face the interim titleholder next. Based on the UFC CEO’s current plans, ‘The Highlight’ appears set to get the next shot at the Georgian-Spaniard champion, possibly on the projected White House card.

ADVERTISEMENT

That situation pushes the Tsarukyan matchup even further down the line, especially if Topuria decides to chase a welterweight clash against Islam Makhachev in the welterweight division. If the UFC eventually revisits the fight after all that, the big question remains. Will Topuria still be the same fighter by then? Hooker does not think so, as he believes “Father Time” could soon start catching up with ‘El Matador.’

“Someone asked me the other day in an interview how do you beat Ilia Topuria right now, and I said Father Time. You give it enough time, you roll the dice long enough, and that’s it. No one’s the best forever. It’s extremely momentary,” ‘The Hangman’ added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now, with Topuria vs. Tsarukyan looking like a distant possibility, it is hard to tell whether Dana White and the UFC matchmakers will even consider that fight this year. But, for now, the lightweight title unification bout appears very much on track, and the predictions around it are only growing stronger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Whittaker cautions Justin Gaethje ahead of ‘El Matador’ clash

At the first Paramount+ CBS headliner, Justin Gaethje shocked many with his approach. The lightweight veteran barely threw his signature leg kicks and instead chose to fight Paddy Pimblett in close quarters, trading heavy shots in the pocket and along the fence. That decision turned the bout into a full-blown barnburner, a scenario that eventually favored a slugger like the Arizona native.

However, despite the two-time interim champion finding success with that strategy against the Liverpudlian, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker warned Gaethje against using the same tactics against Ilia Topuria.

“Things have got to change in Gaethje’s camp to make the fight competitive right now. The Gaethje that fought Paddy won’t beat Ilia right now, but that’s not saying that we’ll see that Gaethje when he fights Ilia. I think that was just the game plan for Paddy to just make it doggy,” ‘The Reaper’ said on the MMArcade podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whittaker’s warning directly challenges Gaethje’s current approach. If Justin Gaethje wants any real success, he cannot afford to trade recklessly with the lightweight champion, especially inside the pocket. Topuria has already iced three proven legends in Alexander Volkanovski (UFC 298), Max Holloway (UFC 308), and Charles Oliveira (UFC 317), all by doing his best work in tight exchanges. If ‘The Highlight’ leaves his chin exposed, the Georgian-Spaniard will not hesitate to capitalize.

With Gaethje positioned for title unification and Tsarukyan pushed further down the timeline, the UFC now faces a clear decision point. Move forward with the interim champion as planned, or risk losing a prime-versus-prime matchup that may not exist a year from now.