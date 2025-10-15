Dana White Urged to Exploit Ilia Topuria’s Bad Blood for Paramount’s Historic UFC Debut

The UFC is gearing up to close out 2025 and its ESPN deal with two back-to-back events in December. First, the blockbuster UFC 323, scheduled for December 6, and then UFC Fight Night: Royval vs. Kape at the Apex on the 13th will officially wrap up the year for the promotion. As the year-end looks pretty good, one question still looms. With just three months left before the Paramount+ deal kicks off, Dana White still hasn’t revealed which fighter will headline the first marquee event. One heated rivalry seems ready to take that spot.

Earlier this week, talk of Ilia Topuria’s highly anticipated return against Justin Gaethje at the start of 2026 dominated UFC headlines. Lightweight contender Beneil Dariush told Submission Radio, “I’m hearing rumors of Justin Gaethje, to be honest, getting the title shot.” Even as ‘ The Highlight’ fight is on the table, Dana White is being advised to match ‘El Matador’ against Paddy Pimblett to settle their bad blood at the early marquee event of the Paramount+ era.

Should Dana White put Ilia Topuria vs Paddy Pimblett on the first Paramount+ card?

On the Submission Radio YouTube channel, hosted by Denis Shkuratov, the discussion turned to the lightweight division’s next potential matchup. During the segment, his guest, Yahoo Sports’ Conner Burks, said, “Ilia, Paddy right now, with the rivalry they have, the hand sanitizer boy, and the history, everything that’s going on between them.”

Well, Burks definitely has a point there. Topuria and Pimblett’s rivalry dates back to UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall in 2022, when the two got into an altercation at the UFC hotel. Since then, fans have eagerly awaited their clash. However, with both fighters competing in different divisions, the chances seemed slim. But now, as they’re in the same division and have already shared a heated face-off at UFC 317, the analyst believes the time is finally right.

He added, “That star power that they have, you just sort of have this magic in the bottle, to where, no matter what happens in that one, Ilia continues the reign of terror, just finishing everyone in his path. Or Paddy is the one to stop Ilia Topuria and become the lightweight champion of the world. He’d be put over…a million fold, it would be one of the biggest scenes we’ve ever seen.”

Honestly, there couldn’t be a better start to 2026 if Dana White manages to book Ilia Topuria against Paddy Pimblett to finally settle their ultimate grudge match. Yet, with a veteran like Justin Gaethje in the mix—ready to retire unless the next fight is a title shot—giving the Liverpudlian the nod over him might be a tough call. Still, that’s not the only fight Burks had in mind.

Max Holloway and Charles Olviera to fight in early 2026?

After defeating Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio, Charles Oliveira immediately called out Max Holloway for a BMF showdown. It didn’t take long for ‘Blessed’ to respond during a Kick stream, naming “February” as his preferred date. Just like that, the possibility of a decade-long rematch started brewing once again. And just like Topuria vs Pimblett, Yahoo Sports’ Conner Burks can’t wait to see that matchup headline an early Paramount+ card.

Continuing the interview on Submission Radio, he said, “And Charles vs. Max right now, the BMF belt on the line. Just the history of them—you don’t know where their careers go from here. I just like the ability to make two monumental fights right at the beginning of this Paramount deal and capitalize on what you already have in hand.”

It’s true that Dana White would earn massive praise from fans for kicking off the year with a bang. However, in June, the promotion plans to host the White House card. Although the card hasn’t officially entered development, White might shift the Holloway vs. Oliveira fight to next year’s highly anticipated show.

That said, there’s still a chance Ilia Topuria could face either Gaethje or Pimblett to start the year. And there’s a strong possibility that one of those fights could take place on June 14. If it’s Pimblett that gets Topuria first, then the winner could take on Gaethje, an American contender, on the White House card. So, where do you think the chips fall in the lightweight division in the first half of 2026?