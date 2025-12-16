Dana White Urged to Force Makhachev vs Topuria as Ronda Rousey Rumors Expose Major UFC Concern

UFC 324 is the first event of 2026, and UFC’s first Paramount+ PPV. With the matchmakers still shuffling divisions, the biggest concern for Dana White is the absence of a superfight.

Although Islam’s latest victory moved him to the top of the pound-for-pound rankings, Ilia Topuria was simultaneously demoted a position without even competing. While the two lightweights could make up for a major fight, Islam Makhachev doesn’t seem to be interested in fighting Topuria. A veteran analyst also weighed in on the lack of a big-money match-up.

Chael Sonnen warns that UFC rankings chaos reflects a shortage of real super fights.

Veteran analyst Chael Sonnen didn’t mince words while breaking down the rankings chaos that saw Islam Makhachev jump ahead of Ilia Topuria after defeating Jack Della Maddalena, all while Ilia slipped a spot without ever stepping into the Octagon.

“There is really nothing in our industry that people care less about than the rankings. I do understand that. But just because they don’t care that much doesn’t mean they don’t exist.”

“Our rankings committee, without explanation, does not have Jon Jones ranked as the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. Not the best. Not anywhere on the list. As a matter of fact, they don’t even believe he’s a top-15 heavyweight.”

“That same rankings committee pulled Ilia down a spot without Ilia ever having a punch thrown at him.”

“Islam beat Jack and looked good doing it, but nobody beats Jack and gets to be the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. There is no performance anyone can have against Jack Della Maddalena that makes them better than Ilia Topuria in a hypothetical situation. But it’s what our rankings committee says.”

For Sonnen, this issue is not about favoritism at all, it’s about limited supply. He gets upset whenever he hears rumors about Ronda Rousey, Khabib Nurmagomedov, or Georges St-Pierre making a return. That is a key reason why fans constantly entertain the idea of retired fighters return to the octagon.

He interprets them as a sign of deeper problems within the company rather than something to be excited about. According to Sonnen, when nostalgia becomes the main attraction, the business is clearly struggling. He believes the promotion, ultimately overseen by Dana White, is hurting itself by taking half-measures. Islam vs. Ilia may not be a guaranteed blockbuster, but it carries real uncertainty and stakes. By choosing to keep the belts in place, the promotion only delays the inevitable.

Dan Hardy echoes Dana White as Ronda Rousey’s boxing rumors fall apart.

Last week, speculation reached staggering proportions as news surfaced about a potential boxing superfight involving Ronda Rousey and Katie Taylor. Rousey has been out of the UFC, but her name kept popping up here and there in the combat sports scene. Yet a transition to boxing at an elite level and facing one of the greatest boxers was not in anyone’s expectations.

The speculation got more support when Taylor openly stated her desire for the duel, if only for a little while, leading the audience to think about the possibility of a crossover fight. However, that momentum did not last very long.

After UFC 323, Dana White denied the reports completely, branding the discussions “total bull—,” and thereby, more or less, closing the door to the idea. Nevertheless, the discussion had already taken a turn. The sentiment of nostalgia was again in headlines, driving the conversation. Former UFC title challenger Dan Hardy added his voice, and he did not think much of it.

“It would be an awful idea, it would be terrible,” Hardy said. “I just don’t see the value in it. I’m not even really taking the rumors seriously.”

Hardy argued that a boxing bout with Taylor would be dangerously one-sided. “Katie Taylor in a boxing ring is gonna annihilate Ronda,” he added. Instead, Hardy suggested that if Rousey were ever to return, it should be within a more familiar framework.

“I’ve seen Gina Carano hitting the pads, and Gina Carano vs Ronda Rousey makes more sense,” Hardy explained. He also floated names like Holly Holm and Cris Cyborg, while acknowledging the risks remain.

The takeaway is blunt. When hypothetical returns dominate discourse, it’s not excitement but rather a signal. The sport isn’t starving for legends. It’s starving for compelling fights right now.