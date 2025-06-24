Dana White vs. Steve Aoki Announced but It’s Not What You Think

At first sight, the headline sounds like something out of a fever dream: Dana White vs. Steve Aoki. One’s the boss of the fight world, while the other is a world-traveling DJ known for launching cakes and dropping beats. But this isn’t some odd cross-discipline throwdown. It’s a different type of fight, and it’s happening live at UFC X in Las Vegas.

As part of International Fight Week, Fanatics Live will present a “Pack Fight” on the UFC X Main Stage. The main event? Dana White and Steve Aoki compete in a head-to-head trading card duel rather than a physical fight. Both will rip through packs from the 2025 Topps Chrome Breakers Delight set, hoping to draw rare cards in front of a roaring crowd.

If you were expecting punches, you’ll have to make do with prismatic refractors and potential 1-of-1 cards. It’s more than just a marketing gimmick; it’s a brilliant blend of collector culture and UFC fandom. With Card Vault on the mic, expect plenty of banter, rare card reveals, and perhaps some friendly trash talk.

This kind of mix—mainstream stars battling with pop culture figures—is exactly the kind of odd appeal that UFC X is known for. The stakes may be made of cardboard, but they feel real. The whole thing kicks off on June 27th at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Dana White is used to handing out contracts and championship belts, but here he will be judged on chance rather than legacy. Steve Aoki, who is no newcomer to the collectibles world, may have an advantage when it comes to pulling fire from the pack. With cameras rolling and fans watching both in person and online via Fanatics Live, every rip counts.

So, no, this is not a bout that will shake up the UFC rankings. But it’s a battle for bragging rights, clout, and perhaps that coveted 1-of-1. Welcome to the only type of fight in which Dana White might lose and Steve Aoki doesn’t need a walkout song—just a good card pull.

But what if the two had a real fight? Well, that also seems like something that can take place someday in the future, as the DJ recently tried his hand at jiu-jitsu.

Steve Aoki’s jiu-jitsu may clash with Dana White in the future

If you’re still thinking about Dana White vs. Steve Aoki in the Octagon, don’t dismiss the DJ as an easy fight. After all, Steve Aoki recently took his first step onto the mats, and he’s quickly catching on. With UFC star Diego Lopes in his corner, the DJ received a crash course in jiu-jitsu that appears to have resulted in more than just sore muscles.

Aoki left the session buzzing, not with a bass drop, but with the energy that only combat sports can provide. “Now, I’ve got the excitement,” Aoki admitted, comparing the grit of martial arts to the heart required to continue touring and performing throughout the world. He explained that the mindset is what pulled him in.

“The resilience, the training, the heart, the hard work… that moment is something that I love.” He sees the cage as being quite similar to the stage. The stakes are high, the pressure is real, and the energy? Completely addictive.

Still, Aoki knows he has barely touched the surface. “I realize I know 0.0001 percent,” he laughed, before admitting that his reservations about even learning jiu-jitsu are gone. “I’ve always been kind of fearful of it… now I’m ready.”

And, with Diego Lopes already being blamed for bringing out this combat-ready version of Aoki, it wouldn’t be too farfetched to foresee a novelty match someday—where Steve Aoki swaps card pulls for armbars, and Dana White finds himself in a fight he can’t hype his way out of.