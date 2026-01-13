Dana White Warned About ‘Big’ UFC White House Mistake as Major Conor McGregor Decision Looms

Pressure on Dana White & Co. grows as the White House event nears. The hype surged when Donald Trump announced that the UFC White House would feature “8-9” title fights, emphasizing how the promotion is holding back its biggest matchups. The announcement drew criticism from Kamaru Usman, who said fans couldn’t sit through multiple five-round fights. Trump’s statement also seemed to steal the spotlight from Conor McGregor.

Right now, the UFC and the White House are teaming up to turn the President’s South Lawn into an arena-style venue for 5,000 exclusive, invite-only guests. The promotion hasn’t released the full fight card yet, and it’s still unclear if stars like Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, and Alex Pereira will participate. Recently, Chael Sonnen urged the UFC to avoid a major misstep on the White House card, which they are set to start assembling soon.

Chael Sonnen advises the UFC against putting “too much” on the White House card

“I think Conor is still king… Red Panty Night is still real. But I think if Conor wanted to do something, he would get a yes,” Chael Sonnen told The Schmo at the RAF event when asked which fighter holds the “most leverage,” with UFC matchmakers.

The promotion is now gearing up for the UFC White House event. Originally planned as a tribute to America’s 250th anniversary, Donald Trump, however, pushed to hold it on his birthday, June 14, instead of July 4. The card is expected to feature several title fights, but with the active divisions, it is tricky to fit them all in, even if it looks feasible. Sonnen, meanwhile, warned the UFC not to take unnecessary risks.

“Which, by the way, I hope there aren’t. It’s a little much. I’ve been to UFC just as a fan. I’ve been to MMA events, one that Scott Coker put on, but there were three title fights. It was a beautiful poster. They all went the distance. It was too much. Seventy-five minutes of watching three guys. It was too much. I think it’s a big mistake. I think we’ve got some huge fights out there, the Conor one,” Sonnen added.

Conor McGregor has been inactive for four years, but the UFC could, however, bring him back to boost the promotion’s numbers. Last year, live gate figures fell short, and now with the UFC launching their seven-year deal with Paramount+, Dana White & Co. are determined to deliver a successful White House event. They are unlikely to make it dull by stacking too many title fights.

“I don’t know yet, I honestly don’t know yet,” White replied when asked about Donald Trump’s statement last year. “What I’ve told the president is we will deliver a ridiculous card to the White House,” Dana White told MacLife.

While the UFC White House fight card is still up in the air, including whether Islam Makhachev, Alex Pereira, Ilia Topuria, Jon Jones, or Conor McGregor will step in, Dana White recently shared an update, putting the event back in the spotlight.

Dana White teases the countdown to UFC White House matchmaking

The UFC’s roster, both active and inactive fighters, has been watching the upcoming UFC White House event closely. Since last year, the promotion hasn’t shared any official updates on the card. Dana White previously said everything was on track from a “logistics” standpoint, and now he is gradually revealing details about the high-profile event.

The general public won’t be allowed inside the presidential residence, but they can watch from the Ellipse Garden on screens. Inside, 5,000 attendees will experience the event under tight security with snipers and a full protection detail. Dana White recently confirmed that they will start matchmaking for the UFC White House event.

“So I have Zuffa Boxing on the 23rd of this month, the 24th is UFC, and as soon as those two fights are over, I start working on the White House fight,” White told Stephen A. Smith on his podcast recently.

Dana White may have stayed tight-lipped about how many title fights will appear on the card. But Joe Rogan already weighed in on Donald Trump’s idea of having 8 to 9 title fights, calling it “nuts.” He also encouraged UFC CEO Dana White to include Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira, despite his issues with Jones.

With so many rumors swirling around the UFC White House event, who do you want to see headline the card, Conor McGregor or Jon Jones? Drop your opinions below.