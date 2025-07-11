Dana White Warned About Khamzat Chimaev’s Detrimental Motive Before Major UFC 319 Plans

UFC’s undefeated middleweight star Khamzat Chimaev has carved out a fearsome reputation with his dominant performances and intimidating presence inside the Octagon. But along with his meteoric rise came a growing concern: a history of canceling six major fights, mostly attributed to his “poor immunity,” which led to frequent illnesses and hospitalizations, significantly hampering his momentum.

Following the cancellation of his much-anticipated summer showdown with Robert Whittaker last year, ‘Borz’ decided it was time for a change. He parted ways with his renowned training team in Sweden and reunited with his original coach, legendary wrestling trainer Salim Noutsalkhanov. The move marked an attempt to regain control over what had become an unstable phase in both his personal life and professional journey. But did the move truly bring stability to Khamzat Chimaev’s career?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Caio Borralho drops a bombshell about Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC future

That reunion marked a turning point. Khamzat Chimaev returned to the cage in a rescheduled bout against Whittaker and sent shockwaves through the division by securing a statement win via a brutal face crank, earning himself a long-awaited title shot. Now, as UFC 319 approaches on August 16, ‘Borz’ stands on the brink of greatness. He is set to challenge reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis, looking to seize the crown with his trademark blend of savage power and relentless wrestling pressure.

AD

However, ahead of what may be the biggest fight of his life, Khamzat Chimaev’s former training partner—and now rival—Caio Borralho has thrown fuel on the fire with a surprising revelation. Appearing on Red Corner MMA, Borralho suggested that the Chechen standout may call it quits if he captures the title, revealing that Chimaev might retire “if he wins the belt.” While making it clear that he doesn’t have concrete proof, Borralho said the rumors are swirling within the MMA community.

He elaborated, “Some whispers about that. If he wins the belt, he retires. I’m not sure of that. I don’t know if I believe it or not, but it’s an option. There’s too much pressure on him… Health problems and a lot of pressure from his country. I don’t know. Maybe he retires, maybe not. He has a lot of money already. A lot of money. He’s good with money.”

Chimaev and Borralho previously trained together at allSTAR Gym, and people once saw them as close allies—fighters who respected each other enough to face potential confrontation. While Khamzat Chimaev’s ongoing health concerns are well-documented, Borralho may also be pointing to a deeper source of stress: national and political pressure. Earlier this year, Chimaev obtained UAE citizenship amid speculation that the United States restricts his entry, rumors linked to his close ties with Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic.

Although UFC President Dana White & Co. have publicly dismissed these concerns, whispers continue to circulate in MMA circles. Many believe the Chechnya native is quietly working to distance himself from Kadyrov’s shadow. Still, the situation remains complex, as Khamzat Chimaev’s immediate and extended family continues to live in Chechnya.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brendan Schaub blasts Dana White & Co. over Chimaev’s ties to Russian dictator

“Donald Trump & Vladimir Putin need to figure it out,” said Dana White earlier this year at UFC 313 when Russian journalist Victor Shesterikin asked him about the UFC’s return to Russia. To date, the UFC has held just three events in Russia, the most recent being UFC Fight Night: Zabit vs. Kattar in November 2019. Since then, the promotion has shown no signs of going back—something many attribute to political complications and the increasing scrutiny surrounding the Russian government.

One of the key issues is the Kremlin’s close relationship with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, whom the U.S., U.K., E.U., Canada, Japan, Australia, and Switzerland have sanctioned for human rights violations. Kadyrov also maintains close ties with Khamzat Chimaev, who is poised to become the UFC’s next middleweight champion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In a YouTube video, former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub called out Dana White and the UFC for ignoring Khamzat Chimaev’s controversial affiliations. Schaub said, “There’s a lot going on behind the scenes with Khamzat that people don’t know about… That Chechen dictator, his two sons were his cornermen, did you know that? So then, it’s like, how close is he with this dictator?… Do you want that to be the face of the middleweight division? One of the faces of the UFC, knowing there are these ties to this horrible dictator.”

Now, with Caio Borralho’s recent comments hinting at Chimaev’s potential retirement, it feels like a key puzzle piece may have just clicked into place. If ‘Borz’ does walk away after claiming the title, could that move quietly help preserve the UFC’s public image?