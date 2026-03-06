Dana White Willing to Break Tradition After Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira Make Personal Request for UFC 326

Dana White has never been one to stick rigidly to tradition, especially when accommodating fighters ahead of a major matchup. Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira are set to clash at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 7. But before their highly anticipated rematch, both fighters made a special request regarding the bout.

In late February, ‘Do Bronxs’ expressed his desire to be presented with the BMF title by his father if he beats title holder Holloway. Similarly, during the UFC 326 pre-fight press conference, ‘Blessed’ revealed he wants the real ‘BMF,’ his wife, to present him with the belt if he successfully defends it. And Dana White has now given his seal of approval.

“Done,” Dana White said during the presser when asked whether it’s possible.

In normal title fights, it’s White who wraps the belts around the champion’s waist. However, he is willing to give up that honor to Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway’s family on Saturday night. Interestingly, the BMF title fights have had a long tradition of featuring celebrities who come inside the cage to present the belt.

When Jorge Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz in the inaugural BMF fight at UFC 244 on November 2, 2019, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson presented the title. When Justin Gaethje won the title by beating Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 on July 29, 2023, Jorge Masvidal, the previous BMF holder, presented the belt.

And when Max Holloway first won the belt by beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 on April 13, 2024, UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman presented the belt. Not to forget, after his first defense against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 on July 19, 2025, Lil Wayne was the one who presented the belt. In that sense, it would also mark the first time the BMF title is presented by someone who is neither a celebrity nor a member of the fighter’s family.

Regardless, the question now is: Who is going to win? Will Holloway repeat history by winning? Or will the Brazilian shock the world?

UFC champion predicts Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira

Despite Holloway’s striking advantage, UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall believes Oliveira’s grappling could be the difference.

“I think it’s a good, evenly matched fight,” Aspinall said on his YouTube channel. “I think that Holloway’s a little bit of a better striker. That being said, Oliveira’s striking has improved a lot.

Aspinall also highlighted Oliveira’s dangerous ground game as a key factor in the fight.

“The thing is, Oliveira is much more dangerous on the ground,” he said. “I think this fight will end up in a couple of grappling exchanges, and I think Oliveira will win the grappling exchanges.”

Notably, when Oliveira and Holloway first met back in August 2015, ‘Blessed’ ended the fight via first-round knockout. So, the Brazilian will have to be careful in the early rounds to stop history from repeating itself.

At the end of the day, though, fans can expect an action-packed main event since Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira are involved. But who do you think is getting their hand raised?