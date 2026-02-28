Dana White’s Announcement Fuels New Contender Talk for Alex Pereira Amid Jon Jones’ White House Uncertainty

No one expected Dana White‘s livestream to flip two divisions at once. One minute, everything was as usual. Next, Alex Pereira had officially vacated his light heavyweight title in favor of something even bigger. And just as fans were still processing that, the UFC casually dropped another bombshell: the White House fight announcement is coming this week.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

There’s a lot to unpack. The Brazilian powerhouse departs from 205 after three defenses in seven months. Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg are set to fight for the vacant title at UFC 327. And the heavyweight division suddenly looks like a traffic jam with a neon “Poatan entering” sign glowing above.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans scramble to guess Alex Pereira’s next opponent

“I will have more information for you guys,” Dana White said in his livestream last night. “Actually, no, this week I should announce the White House fight. This week, I should be announcing it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This was a massive announcement, and when Alex Pereira’s move became official, the Jon Jones crowd showed up. “Bones vs Chama…make it happen, Dana Pink,” one fan commented. Another said it was ideal matchmaking: “Great matchup for Jon Jones. Probably the most favorable matchup possible.”

On paper, it’s violent poetry: Alex Pereira‘s strength vs. Jon Jones’ legacy. As one fan put it, “Book Jones vs Alex and make the White House card worth the hype already. Shouldn’t it be a no-brainer?”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

But the pushback came just as quickly. “Dana and the UFC have said multiple times they won’t put Jones on this card because of how much he f—– around during the Tom Aspinall negotiations. “They just don’t trust him,” one fan reminded everyone. Then came the cold conclusion: “Jon can’t be trusted.”

Others pointed to a recent leak suggesting Jones is dealing with arthritis, with one fan noting, “Jones has arthritis, and the fight has been publicly shut down plenty of times by Dana.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This aligns with Dana White‘s own comments after UFC 319, where he explicitly stated his distrust in Jones for the card.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I already said I don’t trust him,” the UFC CEO said. “You’re asking me, ‘What could he do for me to trust him in the next three months. You don’t trust him!’

“I haven’t talked to him at all. I would not bet on it. If I have to make odds, it’s a billion to one I put Jon Jones on the White House card.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So, if not Jon Jones, then who? Many pointed their fingers at Ciryl Gane. “I think it will be Gane,” one fan predicted. Another was more confident: “It’s Pereira vs Gane, man.”

And the resigned laugh of someone who was already convinced: “Lol, naw, we’re gonna get Pereira vs Gane.” Given Tom Aspinall’s eye surgery and the UFC’s willingness to give him time to heal, a bout between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title becomes more likely.

But will the UFC wager on that or book a superfight with Jon Jones? That will be interesting to see. After all, they wouldn’t want to mess with their fans right now, especially when the promotion is already going to lose an eight-figure sum by hosting the White House card.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UFC is set to lose $30 million in one night

That is the other layer to this. While fans debate Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane or ask Jon Jones to return, the promotion is preparing to take a financial risk just to make the White House show a reality. Not a tiny dent, either; we’re talking about $30 million gone in one night.

TKO president Mark Shapiro just revealed that the expected cost is much above $60 million. Even with sponsorship packages, corporate partnerships, and every imaginable brand tie-in under consideration, the UFC expects to recover only roughly half of that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – March 4: Dana White meets with the press following the fights at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 285 -Jones vs Gane : Event on March 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States.Photo by Louis Grasse /PxImages Louis Grasse / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx SPP_157528

“Even if that $60 (million) goes up or rides up on us, we believe we can offset half of the spend,” the TKO boss said during a financial call. “Today, we see as $60 (million), offsetting $30 (million).

“Now I would mention we have several current and prospective partners that are pursuing multi-year partnerships with TKO assets that likely will be inclusive of the White House event.”

This shifts the pressure. When you’re possibly spending $30 million to stage a card on the South Lawn, you don’t choose a safe option. You book something loud and headline-worthy. The stakes go beyond rankings, whether it’s Alex Pereira chasing a third title, a heavyweight interim bout with Gane, or Jon Jones’ long-shot ambition of stepping in. The UFC isn’t just selling a fight night. They are selling history, even if it comes with a price.