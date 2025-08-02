Dana White’s Boxing Bias Exposed by Top UFC Draw’s Eye-Opening Verdict on CEO’s $1B Deal

While Dana White continues delivering blockbuster pay-per-views, the UFC is inching closer to a major turning point. Its seven-year broadcasting deal with ESPN is set to expire by the end of this year, and the promotion’s next move remains one of the sport’s biggest mysteries. Will the UFC stick with ESPN, or will it shift toward new territory—possibly partnering with platforms like Netflix, Amazon, or Disney?

The UFC’s relationship with ESPN has long been rocky—often compared to an unfortunate marriage, filled with frequent “head-butting.” Fans have consistently voiced their frustration over ESPN’s performance, particularly regarding technical issues. Between UFC 304 last year and UFC 313 earlier this year, viewers encountered multiple disruptions during live pay-per-views. Financial ambition also drives the ongoing negotiations.

Sean O’Malley shares honest take on UFC’s next broadcasting move under Dana White

The UFC reportedly wants to follow the NBA and NFL model by splitting broadcasting rights across multiple networks. If the UFC secures the new broadcasting deal, it could bring in more than $1 billion annually. However, despite that level of revenue, fighter pay is unlikely to see any significant increase—an issue former champion Sean O’Malley recently addressed.

O’Malley recently appeared on the OverDogs Podcast, where the hosts asked for his thoughts on the UFC’s potential move to platforms like Netflix or Amazon. The American, known for his laid-back demeanor, didn’t seem too concerned. He highlighted the key difference between UFC and boxing pay structures, noting that fighters in the UFC operate under fixed contracts.

Sean O’Malley said: “I don’t know how the pay structures are going to change much, like pay-per-view wise, all that stuff. I don’t really know. For me, I don’t really care. As long as I’m fighting, as long as there’s millions of people watching—whatever platform it is—it’s fine with me. You probably get more eyeballs on Netflix, but I don’t know. It don’t matter to me unless my pay changes.”

O’Malley’s words aren’t reckless—they reflect a growing frustration with Dana White & Co., whose track record on fighter compensation has raised eyebrows for years. The UFC has frequently come under fire for underpaying its athletes, with Jake Paul leading much of the charge. On several occasions, Paul has publicly slammed the promotion’s pay structure, even once calling White a “capitalist motherf—-r.”

As Dana White & Co. now gear up to step into the boxing world with the high-stakes Crawford vs. Canelo super-fight, the disparity becomes even harder to ignore. Unlike the UFC, boxing’s pay model revolves around pay-per-view revenue, and fighters often negotiate fresh terms for each bout—making the pay gap between MMA and boxing all the more glaring.

What’s the Latest Update on UFC’s New Broadcasting Deal

Earlier this year, former UFC heavyweight star Brendan Schaub shut down speculation that the UFC would strike an exclusive streaming deal with a single platform like Netflix. Schaub argued that UFC President Dana White—famous for his sharp business instincts—would never make a move that risks limiting the promotion’s reach. Instead of locking in with just one outlet, Schaub believes the UFC is more likely to split its broadcasting rights across multiple platforms.

He pointed out that while Netflix could potentially host regular Fight Night events, the UFC would almost certainly retain its traditional pay-per-view model for major cards. The strategy would mirror how the NFL distributes its media rights across more than six broadcasters. Schaub suggested that this multi-platform model would not only maximize profits for the UFC but also reduce the financial strain on fans. A TKO executive has also acknowledged that a split-rights approach is on the table.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Dana White addressed the ongoing negotiations during a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast. He said: “The world’s going to change a lot in the next year with our rights deals, depending on where we end up. But more than likely, we’re going to end up with a platform that is way more global than we are now. There’s nothing. I don’t have anything right now,” White said about the new broadcast rights deal. “We’re in the middle of talks. We’ll see how it plays out. Literally have zero info on that right now.”

At this stage, chatter and speculation continue to swirl around the UFC’s next broadcasting partner, but no one has announced an official decision yet. As negotiations unfold behind closed doors, fans wait for answers. Will share updates as soon as anything concrete comes out. Stay tuned.