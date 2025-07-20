Dana White’s Cold Shoulder Hits Conor McGregor and Joe Rogan as UFC CEO Shuts Down Dream JRE Appearance

Dana White treats the UFC like family — maybe even more. And that’s exactly why he’s always quick to protect it from drama, controversy, or any potential distractions. The latest example? Shutting down Jon Jones’ hopes of headlining the upcoming UFC White House event. Speaking at the UFC 318 post-fight press conference, White didn’t hold back.

Addressing Jones’ betrayal from earlier this year, he made it clear that the upcoming Independence Day card is too important to “risk” on someone he no longer fully trusts. That word summed up Dana’s attitude loud and clear. As for the card itself, Conor McGregor’s participation is still a big question mark. With McGregor’s history of controversy, Dana White is playing it safe.

And when the conversation turned to the idea of a possible podcast featuring Dana White, Joe Rogan, and Conor McGregor, a reporter at the UFC 318 post-fight press conference asked, “How big is the possibility that we see a podcast on Joe Rogan? You, Joe Rogan, and Conor McGregor?” Dana paused, locked eyes with the room, and simply said, “Probably never.” Much like Jon Jones, Conor McGregor has become a recurring headache for the UFC, particularly for safeguarding the promotion’s public image.

Conor McGregor has even expressed ambitions of becoming Ireland’s president by the end of the year. In a move to reshape his reputation — much like Donald Trump did last year — McGregor took to X earlier this year and publicly reached out to Joe Rogan, tweeting: “What’s up @joerogan my man I messaged you! Are you looking for a guest on the podcast? I have a great one for you!” Silence met the tweet, as Rogan never responded.

Since then, the Irishman’s image has only taken more hits. Earlier this month, amid his ongoing appeal in the Nikita Hand assault case, he broke the internet once again — and not because of anything inside the Octagon. On his birthday, a photo of Conor McGregor kissing a mysterious woman on a Florida beach went viral, despite his long-standing engagement to Dee Devlin.

Things only got worse when an American singer and rapper leaked explicit, NSFW messages allegedly sent by Conor McGregor. Once the messages surfaced, public backlash was swift, and it likely forced Dana White & Co. to seriously reconsider their relationship with one of their biggest stars.

Dana White breaks silence on potential McGregor vs. Diaz trilogy fight.

Back in 2016, Dana White was firmly against booking a trilogy fight between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor. He pointed to the emotional strain the rivalry had placed on both men, particularly ‘The Notorious’. At the time, Dana made it clear he had no interest in reigniting a feud reminiscent of the brutal Meldrick Taylor vs. Julio César Chávez saga, which he believed had lasting consequences for both fighters involved.

But the landscape has shifted dramatically since then. Nate Diaz is no longer under a UFC contract and hasn’t fought since 2022, now actively exploring a career in boxing. On the other hand, Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since 2021 but still has two bouts left on his UFC deal.

Last year, Diaz tagged Dana White in a public post urging him to release McGregor so they could settle the score in a boxing ring — a request Conor McGregor himself openly supported. Dana, however, stayed silent on the matter until now. At UFC 318, after the epic conclusion to the Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway trilogy, media members asked Dana about the long-discussed McGregor-Diaz trilogy. He responded in a measured but telling way.

“I love Nate,” he said, offering little else. “That fight’s a year away, so I’m not even thinking about anything right now. The landscape will change so much by next Fourth of July — you know, who knows what’s going to happen? Who knows who’s going to be on the card, or what the main event will be, or who will hold all the titles? Everything could be completely different. So it’s not even worth thinking about right now.”

So what’s your take on the trilogy? Will Dana White eventually get both fighters back on board, or let the rivalry fade into history? Drop your prediction below.