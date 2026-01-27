Dana White’s Conor McGregor Dilemma Worsens as Insider Shares Key UFC White House Event Detail

UFC megastar Conor McGregor continues to keep the MMA world guessing about his return to the Octagon. Both McGregor and Michael Chandler are pushing hard to appear on the card, driven by a rivalry that began in 2023. While McGregor’s return could bring high revenue for the UFC, White would look for a perfect stage for the Irishman’s return. With the UFC’s upcoming White House event providing limited seating, Dana White and Co. face a tough dilemma.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The UFC will organize the White House event to honor America’s 250th anniversary and to coincide with President Donald Trump’s birthday. Nearly 5,000 elite guests, including Dwayne Johnson and Elon Musk, will attend, although security measures will limit access. Normal fans will watch the fight on big screens set up in the park in front of the White House at The Ellipse. Until recently, Dana White shut down hopes for a Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight at the event. Now, an insider reveals why he made that decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC faces tough decision on Conor McGregor’s comeback

Ariel Helwani recently broke down the complications surrounding UFC’s upcoming White House event on June 14th and explained why Conor McGregor’s participation remains uncertain. “ When that White House card comes around, June 14th, there will be no pay-per-view. There will be no gate. And what I’m hearing is that there will be no sponsors as well. So it’s going to be different.”

“It’s going to be gigantic as far as brand awareness and whatnot, but as far as sponsors on the cage, it’s not going to be like that because of the White House, and, you know, it gets a little tricky with that,” Helwani said on X.

Helwani also highlighted the Irishman’s past actions during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, with empty arenas, Conor McGregor refused to fight and announced his third retirement in four years. “Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting,” McGregor wrote on X in 2020. “Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the next year, ‘The Notorious’ returned once limited public gatherings allowed fans inside. At that point, the UFC capitalized on McGregor’s brand value internationally.

“They didn’t want to have him at the Apex in front of no one. That attendance came in January 2021 in Abu Dhabi against Dustin Poirier. Therefore, you can see why he avoided fighting in empty arenas,” Helwani added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

According to Helwani, this history likely influenced Dana White’s decision to shut down the McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight for June 14th. On top of that, by turning the White House South Lawn into an arena, the UFC is footing the entire bill. Dana White & UFC are covering all costs themselves, without using any public or taxpayer money.

Still, he remains hopeful for McGregor’s return. “I’m not saying Conor will not come back, but they’ve got a pay-per-view in July. I’m hearing July 11th. Maybe they save him for that and sell tickets, and gate, and all that stuff, and more.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Dana White confirmed that UFC will start matchmaking for the White House event this Tuesday. Meanwhile, while UFC figures out where to slot Conor McGregor, Helwani suggested possible opponents if Chandler doesn’t take the fight.

Who could be McGregor’s next opponent if it’s not Michael Chandler?

Conor McGregor hasn’t stepped into the Octagon since he broke his leg in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. That brutal injury sidelined him and forced the UFC superstar into a long recovery. Since then, fans have eagerly awaited his return. Although the Irishman has promised comebacks multiple times, USADA issues, Hollywood projects, and even a persistent pinky toe injury have repeatedly delayed him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler suffered the most during this wait, as the delay stalled his career for nearly two years while chasing a title shot. Now, with Dana White ruling out a McGregor vs. Chandler matchup, the big question remains: who will face him?

“I could see a scenario where it’s him versus Paddy. If it’s not Chandler, I think it should be Chandler, number one. If it’s not Chandler, Paddy’s probably number two at this point. Then Gaethje, Fiziev, and Arman are going to have to fight someone else because they just don’t seem to be huge fans of his. … it can twist and turn a million different ways between now and then,” Helwani said on his show.

With Conor McGregor’s Octagon return once again in doubt, fans are starting to lose hope. Do you think the megastar will make a comeback as he hits 37 this July? Drop your thoughts below.