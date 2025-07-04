Dana White’s Deal With Arman Tsarukyan Blamed for UFC 317 Crashout

Joe Rogan seemed excited when he let Paddy Pimblett face off against Ilia Topuria at UFC 317, planting seeds for a potential match in the future. But for Dana White, that should have never happened. The UFC CEO was livid and indirectly placed the blame on Rogan for letting that happen. However, the 55-year-old’s reaction to that has surprised many people since a Pimblett vs Topuria fight has money written all over it.

Well, MMA legend and analyst Chael Sonnen had an interesting theory behind the whole Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria situation and why Dana White didn’t like it. It’s unfortunate that in this debacle, the real No. 1 contender has gone under the radar. Arman Tsarukyan, after missing his first chance at UFC gold, successfully made weight when picked up as the backup fighter for the UFC 317 main event. Chael Sonnen has sympathized with Tsarukyan’s struggle.

“My guess was that a deal had already been made. A promise had already been made to Tsarukyan, who has now gone through two training camps for a title fight and got no title fight, who has shown up and been licensed in two different jurisdiction, paid his managers, spent the time doing the travel away from home, fingers crossed and no title fights. That’s a hard thing to go through,” Chael Sonnen stated on his YouTube channel.

At this point, when Arman Tsarukyan has done everything that’s been asked by Dana White, it would be wrong not to give the Armenian a title shot. As such, Chael Sonnen believes that maybe the UFC will give ‘Ahalkalakets’ his due, as he claimed to understand why Dana White was angry with the UFC 317 post-main event face off. ‘The American Gangster’ believes that the UFC CEO may have already agreed terms with Tsarukyan to give him the title shot next over Paddy Pimblett.

“And for somebody in the UFC to see that he went through that and a sacrifice to preserve the show, should it be needed ever how unlikely, to tell him along the way, ‘By the way, if you do this… I’ll make sure that you actually get in there,'” Chael Sonnen added. “That would be a very reasonable and in line historically with the way the UFC would communicate. That was my guess as to why the Paddy moment was getting… pulled back.”



Meanwhile, there’s a new rumor surfacing about Paddy Pimblett supposedly facing Justin Gaethje for a title eliminator bout, but Arman Tsarukyan is still nowhere to be mentioned. However, Chael Sonnen is opposed to that idea, but still kept his support for the Armenian star.

Dana White should choose Arman Tsarukyan before Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett

While the UFC 317 face-off set off an alarm on a potential Ilia Topuria vs Paddy Pimblett fight, Justin Gaethje has been calling for a title, claiming that he would accept anything else. Thereafter, UFC 319 headliner Dricus du Plessis came out to say that Pimblett and Gaethje would fight in the co-main event to determine the next contender. Chael Sonnen was totally opposed to this fight, claiming that these two lightweights are potential opponents for Topuria, and they should get individual title shots. Even though Sonnen believes Pimblett is a big-money fight, he’s adamant that Arman Tsarukyan should come in and close the chapter of his hunt for a title shot.

“Both guys [Gaethje and Pimblett] have very strong arguments. I just think we can do both. And Ilia is most certainly willing. The problem you run into is the bigger fight is Paddy ‘The Baddy,'” Chael Sonnen stated on the Good Guy/Bad Guy show. “In many ways, you’re safe to do Paddy first, just to make you preserve that opportunity because Tsarukyan can come in, close the book on this whole damn thing. He’s good, bro.”

Well, Dana White appears to have a dilemma on his hands when it comes to the lightweight title scene. Well, he shared some kind words last weekend after Arman Tsarukyan made weight as the backup fighter. So, maybe there’s some hope after all. Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.