Dana White’s False Judgement of Merab Dvalishvili Called Out by Insider

Merab Dvalishvili really impressed Dana White at UFC 316 when he finally finished Sean O’Malley in their rematch. Registering his second successful title defense, he’s also proving many people right who claim that he could very well be the greatest bantamweight fighter in UFC history. “The pace this guy sets and the output that he has… he looked great,” said Dana White about Merab Dvalishvili in the post-UFC 316 pressers. While the CEO shared some words of praise for the Georgian national after the PPV, it wasn’t always the same, according to an insider. Famous MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has revealed that the UFC CEO once wanted to make such a move that would have ended Dvalishvili’s UFC dreams “not too long ago.” Here’s what he had to say, but before that, let’s understand where Helwani is coming at this from.

One of the biggest concerns among MMA fans and for the UFC brass has been Jon Jones and his teases when it comes to the title unification fight against Tom Aspinall. The heavyweight title is in limbo, as many UFC fighters, past and present, expressed their displeasure with the current situation in the division. Meanwhile, Merab Dvalishvili has offered to be a busy champion, just like Alex Pereira did in 2024.

With Merab Dvalishvili claiming that he wants to fight two more times this year, Ariel Helwani claims that there were plans for Dana White and the UFC to release Merab Dvalishvili from the promotion. But in the wake of his impressive performance and his wish to be as active as he can as a champion, Helwani believes ‘The Machine’ deserves the due respect he deserves.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“In a day and age where the dominant story in MMA is that the greatest fighter supposedly of all time doesn’t wanna fight. Here’s Merab saying, ‘When can I fight again?’ Here’s Merab trying to defend his title four times in a calendar year,” Ariel Helwani stated in his self-titled YouTube show. “Not that long ago, the UFC was itching to get rid of this guy. Trust me, not that long ago. They should be thanking him. They should be applauding him. They should be celebrating him.”

AD

via Imago June 8, 2025, Newark, New Jersey, United State: Merab Dvalishvili celebrates his victory over Sean OÃ Malley in their Bantamweight title bout during the UFC 316 at Prudential Center on June 07, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey, United State. /PxImages Newark United State – ZUMAp175 20250608_zsa_p175_005 Copyright: xMattxDaviesx

Well, hold one! Ariel Helwani wasn’t done. Not only did he praise Merab Dvalishvili for asking to fight more, the veteran reporter also clapped back at the people who call the bantamweight champion “boring.” Let’s take a look at that front.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

UFC 316 ended doubts about Dvalishvili’s excitement factor

Since the first time he entered the UFC Octagon, Dvalishvili has never lost his discipline, as it has led him to championship wins. However, as he rose to prominence, ‘The Machine’ added new layers to his UFC personality. From social media skits to being in the headlines for some of the most absurd incidents, including an attempt to dive into a frozen lake, the Georgian has truly become a fan favorite, even though he receives his fair share of jeers from a section of the MMA community.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Also, the bantamweight champion’s fights, although he’s got a wrestling-heavy style, he never fails to entertain the fans with his antics. And when it comes to the performance, the outcome speaks for itself. “He’s likeable, he’s lovable, he’s fun to watch, and anyone who said he was boring, well, what do you have to say about Saturday? Stopping O’Malley like that, submitting O’Malley like that. Incredible,” Ariel Helwani added.

Well, Merab Dvaishvili more than proved to Dana White that he belongs in the UFC and is certainly not going anywhere, anytime soon. Regardless, what do you think about Ariel Helwani’s assessment of the UFC CEO’s misjudgment? Let us know in the comments down below.