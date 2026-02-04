Dana White’s Favorite Fighter Breaks Silence Amid Brain Health Concerns From Worried UFC Fans

Brain damage in combat sports is nothing new. After years of being part of intense actions, the fighters often get associated with health issues like Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), and that becomes quite evident through their conduct in public. One of Dana White‘s favorite fighters, Chuck Liddell, is also linked to similar issues by the public.

The pattern in Liddell is quite interesting. Potential speech impediment or slurred speech in the UFC Hall of Famer has been reported. Now, these are quite common in cases of CTE or any other brain-related health issues. And fans are quite concerned about Liddell also potentially going through similar issues. But ‘The Iceman’ has shut down those speculations and cited another reason for his speech complications.

Chuck Liddell talks about concerns about his brain damage

“It’s hard for me because a lot of people—I’ve seen people show, like, videos of me before and after. But the problem is I damaged my vocal cords and my neck,” said Liddell during a discussion on Love & War podcast. “It was either from the surgery or after it. I went in, they’re like, ‘You have damaged one of your—You have three muscles in there and one of them is kind of not working. So the other two will take over for it. So that changes your voice.'”

He further noted how people misunderstands him: “I’ve seen those and they’ve done a couple with me where’s like I’m talking to someone and it’s like, dude, really, you’re going to pick this one where I’m having a conversation with somebody and I’m like, ‘Wait, hold on, I forgot, um,’ and they make that look like, ‘Oh, he’s got a problem with his brain.’ But it is what it is.”

Now, Liddell has a 30-year-long professional MMA career. And for fans to have concerns about potential brain damage is quite reasonable, considering the number of tough fights he has been part of in the UFC. Notably, he was also one of Dana White‘s favorite fighters in the promotion.

While that may be because of Liddell’s skill set as a fighter, it is also due to the bond they shared as manager and fighter before joining UFC. And that being said, ‘The Iceman’ wasn’t the only fighter White managed.

Dana White discusses his relationship with one of his former fighters

While Dana White still shares a strong friendship with Chuck Liddell, the same cannot be said for his relationship with Tito Ortiz. Yes, along with Liddell, the UFC CEO also managed Ortiz before joining the leading MMA promotion. But the bond between White and Ortiz was deteriorating over contract disputes, personal disagreements, and many other issues. And, the UFC CEO seemingly holds no love for ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’.

“You don’t understand how stupid this guy is. He’s dumb. And you know, when two people don’t like each other, somebody’s gonna have something to say about it. I said to you, ‘I have no ill will towards Tito. I hope he’s doing great, and it’s whatever. Him and his family.’ So we’d be doing these press conferences, and I would have to listen to 25 minutes of his rambling dumb s—t that came out of his mouth, and it made no sense in the entire press conference,” said White during an interview on BigBoyTV.

White also particularly blamed Ortiz for destroying their relationship. And even to this date, the UFC CEO has maintained that stance. On that note, let us know your thoughts on their beef in the comments below!